Former President Trump apparently shot at during rally. South Carolina officials react

South Carolina officials are sharing their sympathies on social media for former President Donald Trump after he was apparently shot at during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, the Associated Press reported Saturday. The incident is being investigated as an assassination attempt.

“Thank God President Trump seems to be okay,” Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsay Graham wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Just another reminder of the times in which we live. We need to pray fervently for anyone who may have been injured at the rally.”

“Praying for President Trump and everyone at the rally in Pennsylvania,” Republican Sen. Tim Scott wrote on X. “May God watch over them all.”

“Prayers for President Donald J. Trump and the safety of those at today’s Trump rally,” Rep. Nancy Mace, a Republican from Goose Creek, wrote on X, alongside a Bible verse.

“My thoughts and prayers are with President Trump right now,” U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, a Lexington County Republican, wrote. “Violence is never acceptable.”

“The events that unfolded in Pennsylvania today are horrific,” U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, a Columbia Democrat, wrote. “There is no room for violence of any kind in this country.”

“Keep President Trump in prayer for a quick recovery and ongoing protection,” wrote Drew McKissick, chair of the South Carolina Republican Party. “This was a heinous act, and our civic process deserves better. America deserves better.”

Trump was speaking at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvanis, ahead of the 2024 Republican National Convention when “bangs” erupted from the crowd. He was seen reaching towards his neck with blood on his face, the AP reported.

The former president was quickly escorted off stage. The Secret Service has confirmed the former president is safe.