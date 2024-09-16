Former prisoner defends 24 Hours In Police Custody

A former prisoner defended the television programme 24 Hours In Police Custody, after it was criticised by a local council, and said it helped rebuild his life.

In September 2019, Adam White, from Bedfordshire, unintentionally injured two men who had attempted to break into his home after he chased them with his car.

The Channel 4 programme, which has been accused of "Luton bashing" by the town council, featured Mr White's story in November 2022 and sympathetic viewers raised £170,000 for him and his family.

He said: "Without them and their audience, I think my mental health would've got the better of me."

During an appearance at Luton Crown Court, Mr White was found guilty of causing injury by dangerous driving and on 24 February, 2022, he was sentenced to 22 months in prison.

He was also given a driven disqualification which expires in January.

Mr White, now 36, has praised the show for giving his story a platform which led to support from around the world.

He said: "The messages I received from people all over the world were heart warming.

"I got contacted by people all over the world, including one lady in New Zealand who wants us to come out there and meet the family.

"It was amazing, we got people from local companies, like one in Watford, offering free crazy golf, recruiters got in touch too.

"When I came out of prison I suffered with depression, I had to seek help, it was a low time for me. Reading all those messages helped me get through it."

Mr White said viewers raised £170,000 for him and his partner Lindsay [Adam White]

Mr White was released from prison on 12 September 2022 after demonstrating good behaviour, he then wore a tag until 24 January 2023.

He recalled: "We were struggling financially, we had to pause the mortgage, we had to sell my car when I was inside, we were on the brink of the position where we were going to have to downsize."

Episodes of 24 Hours in Police Custody featuring the story were broadcast on Channel 4 on November 28, 2022.

Viewers, who felt sympathy for the dad, set up an online fundraiser which went on to raise £170,000.

Mr White said: "The money that got raised changed our lives drastically. We cleared our credit card, it helped our mortgage and we gave to charity"

'I don't blame the police'

The electrical engineer now works on high speeds trains after a fellow inmate helped him find a job.

In August, Luton Borough Council urged Bedfordshire Police to stop working with television show 24 Hours In Police Custody because it fuels "Luton-bashing".

Mr White told BBC Three Counties Radio: "It doesn't give the area a bad representation, it portrays the area in black and white, how it is. It's non biased.

"I made some wrongs, I shouldn't of left my house and done what I did, but they are documenting how it is and that's that. I think they do a good job."

"It brings awareness to what normal crime happens in Bedfordshire and the whole of the UK. I think they do a good job.

"I don't blame the police at all, I think they did a brilliant job... Bedfordshire Police in general are massively underfunded and understaffed, they do a brilliant job with what they've got."

