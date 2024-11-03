Former RAF base Starmer vowed to close could be expanded to take more migrants

RAF Wethersfield near Braintree, Essex, is in the constituency of James Cleverly, the former home secretary - Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

A former RAF base that Sir Keir Starmer pledged to shut could be expanded to take more migrants.

The Home Office has confirmed that it is continuing to carry out work on RAF Wethersfield, near Braintree in Essex, that would enable its capacity to be increased to take some 800 migrants.

At present, there are 540 migrants being housed on the site which is in the constituency of James Cleverly, the former home secretary.

Mr Cleverly opposed the plans to turn it into an asylum camp before he took charge of the Home Office on the basis that it was an inappropriate remote location with inadequate roads and infrastructure around it.

It has also been opposed by Priti Patel, the former home secretary, who represents the neighbouring constituency of Witham in Essex.

Home Office sources insisted that no decision has been taken on the future of the site which has previously also been earmarked by the Ministry of Justice as a potential location for two super jails to ease the prison overcrowding crisis.

Sir Keir pledged in July, just before the election, that he believed Wethersfield “needs to close” as Labour sought to move asylum seekers off large sites and out of hotels.

Wethersfield was originally going to house 1,700 migrants, mostly those transferred from the Manston processing centre near Dover - David Rose for The Telegraph

The two other major sites identified by the Tories – the Bibby Stockholm barge and RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire – have both been abandoned and will be shut by Labour as accommodation for asylum seekers.

However, the Home Office is facing a continued surge in migrants crossing the Channel with more than 30,000 having reached the UK so far this year, up 12 per cent on last year.

It has forced the Government to open at least two hotels and change the use of another in order to accommodate single male migrants despite their pledge to end the use of hotels for asylum seekers.

Mr Cleverly said: “Labour’s failure to stop the boats or smash the gangs shouldn’t be used as an excuse to cram people into Wethersfield.

“Given they’ve closed all other large sites, it’s beyond time that they do the same with Wethersfield. It must close too. It’s always been the wrong solution.”

‘A licence to print money’

Ms Patel accused the Prime Minister and Yvette Cooper, the Home Secretary, of “U-turning on the use of sites like Wethersfield and working behind the scenes to expand them, while growing the use of hotels”.

She added: “Labour voted against every deterrent, including Greek-style reception centres to house and remove migrants, as now adopted by the Italian government. Starmer and Cooper are just giving criminal gangs a licence to print money while migrants queue up in France to cross the Channel.”

Protest banner against the use of RAF Wethersfield to house migrants in a field near the former air base - Martin Pope/Getty Images

However, a Home Office spokesman said: “This Government inherited an asylum system under unprecedented strain, with thousands stuck in a backlog without their claims processed.

“We have taken immediate action to restart asylum processing which will save an estimated £7 billion for the taxpayer over the next ten years, and are delivering a major uplift in returns to remove people with no right to be in the UK.

“Over the long term this will reduce our reliance on hotels and costs of accommodation. We remain absolutely committed to ending the use of hotels for asylum seekers and continue to identify a range of accommodation options to minimise their use.”

Wethersfield was originally going to house 1,700 migrants, mostly those transferred from the Manston processing centre near Dover after arriving on small boats across the Channel.

However, before the election and facing criticism over the cost and practicality of the scheme, the Home Office proposed to cap the numbers at 800 but with a “surge” capacity to take up to 1,245.

The Home Office secured planning permission under a special development order in April to use the site for asylum seekers with 27 conditions that the department had to meet. Eight conditions are outstanding, four of which relate to the 800 migrant cap.

A spokesman said: “Work to discharge the remaining eight conditions is ongoing and we hope to discharge all conditions as soon as reasonably practicable.”

Alan MacKenzie, the chair of the local residents’ Fields Association, said: “Two former home secretaries recognised Wethersfield’s isolation creates so many problems that it is unsuitable for an asylum centre, or a prison.

“It would be foolhardy to repeat the same mistake by increasing numbers there and the Government should seek to close the asylum centre there as soon as possible – as it has stated.”