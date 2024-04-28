Former “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City ”Star Monica Garcia Reveals 'Heartbreaking' Miscarriage: 'I'm Still Processing All of This'

"I don’t have many words," Garcia wrote on Instagram

Former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Monica Garcia has had a miscarriage.

The TV personality, 39, shared the news in an Instagram post on Sunday, April 28.

"One thing I promised myself when opening my life up to all of you was that I was going to do it completely unapologetically and authentically raw as possible. I would show you my life in all aspects because that is what I agreed to do," Garcia wrote in the caption of a post that featured a black-and-white photo of her holding hands with her boyfriend.

"Unfortunately, today I need to share a very heartbreaking aspect," she continued. " 'There is no heartbeat.' I don’t have many words and I’m still processing all of this myself."

The other photo in the carousel was a black-and-white image of Garcia on an exam table wearing a hospital gown as she and a medical professional looked at a screen.

"As quickly as this happened, that’s how quickly things have changed," the mother of four wrote.

The entrepreneur announced earlier in April that she was expecting her fifth child (her first with her 29-year-old boyfriend, whom she has yet to name publicly) on Nick Viall's podcast The Viall Files.

The breakout reality star made her RHSLC debut on season 4 of the show but only appeared for one season before her departure was announced by Variety in a January 2024 interview with executive producers of the show.

When asked by Viall, 43, what she was going to do after her exit from the show, Garcia announced her pregnancy.

"I literally just found out," Garcia said on the podcast. "I have not told one f------ person except for my best friend."

"I literally went into urgent care for something totally unrelated that I thought was wrong," she continued. "And the doctor came in and was like, 'You're pregnant.' "

In her Instagram post on Sunday, Garcia sent love to other mothers who have experienced similar challenges.

"I am sending so much love to everyone dealing with miscarriages, fertility issues, pregnancy problems, if you have an angel baby, and everything in-between," her caption read. She then thanked her medical team, support system and followers for their support throughout her pregnancy.

"I love you and I’m so thankful for you.🤍🤍🤍," she concluded.

Garcia is already mom to daughters Bri, 18, Jaidyn, 13, West, 7, and Kendall, 6, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Fowler.



