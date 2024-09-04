Former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney says she will vote for Kamala Harris in election

WASHINGTON — Former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said Wednesday she will vote for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris in the November election, arguing former President Donald Trump presents a unique threat to the nation.

"Because of the danger that Donald Trump poses, not only am I not voting for Donald Trump, but I will be voting for Kamala Harris," Cheney said in remarks at Duke University.

The endorsement marks major jump politically for Cheney, a registered Republican of 44 years whose father Dick Cheney served as the GOP vice president of President George W. Bush.

Former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney

Cheney served on the House select committee that investigated Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election and the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"I don't believe that we have the luxury of writing in candidates' names, particularly in swing states," Cheney said. "And as a conservative, as someone who believes in and cares about the Constitution, I have thought deeply about this."

