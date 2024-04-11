Former Richland County coroner, others charged with running illegal Irmo gambling house

An alleged gambling ring run out of an office suite in Irmo next to a children’s day care was shut down Wednesday by a joint law enforcement task force. One of those arrested was Gary Watts, the former Richland County coroner.

Watts, 67, along with Adam Watts, 28, and Daniel Schaffer were charged with keeping unlawful gaming tables. Seven other people were arrested and more than $15,000 in cash was seized by law enforcement.

“This type of activity is against state law and will not be tolerated in Irmo,” said Irmo Police Chief Bobby Dale. “We have seen in past gambling operations that lives have been lost because of the financial greed of some involved. We will not allow this activity to be a part of our community.”

The bust was undertaken by the Irmo Police Department, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

The investigation stemmed from tips about the illegal gambling operation on North Royal Tower Drive in the Friarsgate Center neighborhood of Irmo.

“During the investigation, detectives learned that anywhere from 6 to 20 people would show up during planned events to play organized poker. At the end of these evening games, the ‘house/host’ of the games would collect portions of the table winnings,” according to a press release.

When reached by phone, Watts told The State, “I was playing cards with some friends of mine.”

Watts served as Richland County Coroner for 20 years. He retired after losing a hotly contested election to current coroner, Naida Rutherford, in 2020.