Former Riviera Beach employee said lack of maintenance hurt water quality
Former employee Robert Walker said he would bring his own water to work to avoid drinking city water.
Forecasters tell residents of eastern Gulf Coast and Florida to monitor the forecast closely for potential impacts next week.
It’s more than 100 feet long, around 300 years old, made of nearly 1 billion little polyps and visible from space
What is the dumbest animal on Earth? Spoiler: It's not your uncle who tried to deep-fry a turkey in his bathtub.
Heavy snow for B.C.'s mountain passes continues on Thursday, with some areas in line to see 20-30+ cm of accumulation by Friday morning.
The wholphin (sometimes spelled wolphin) is the result of crossbreeding between a male false killer whale and a female bottlenose dolphin. The label "wholphin" combines the names of both parent species.
Rainfall warnings and heavy streamflow advisories are in effect across much of the South Coast. As Jon Hernandez reports, up to 90 millimetres of rain are expected in parts of Metro Vancouver.
Four separate storm systems are churning their way through the West Pacific simultaneously, a rare occurrence resulting from warmer oceans that threatens to bring more misery to the storm-weary Philippines.
Spain's Civil Protection Agency sent a mass alert to phones warning of an "extreme risk of rainfall".
Officials at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo are mourning the loss of a two-year-old female lowland gorilla. Zoo officials say Eyare died after being injured when moving between back-of-house spaces and an investigation is underway. (Nov. 13, 2024)
Carolyn Law didn't think much of it when a snow goose landed in her Richmond, B.C., backyard, on Halloween.
Three typhoons have made landfall over the Philippines over the past week as part of a destructive pattern that is expected to continue
Renewable companies in Canada are currently struggling through a challenging phase, but quite a few of them are still worth considering for their long-term prospects. The post Canadian Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
Thinking Christmas lights? Take advantage of the rare November sunshine and above seasonal temperatures in southern Ontario this weekend
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Enbridge's contentious plan to reroute an aging pipeline around a northern Wisconsin tribal reservation moved closer to reality Thursday after the company won its first permits from state regulators.
Bears are incredible creatures, but they can also be some of the most dangerous animals on the planet. While even the most dangerous bear will typically avoid humans, under the right (or wrong!) circumstances, it can become aggressive, especially if it feels threatened or if you're in its territory.
It lost the battle over personal transportation to battery electric vehicles, and for industrial users, it remains far more expensive than natural gas. Like many hydrogen entrepreneurs, Gabriel Rodriguez-Calero figures the best way to rein in costs is to bring production closer to where it’s being used. More recently, though, scientists have been exploring ways of making cheaper electrolyzers more efficient.
After two weeks of bad weather and the promise of La Niña, skiers on Vancouver Island are getting ready for snow. CBC's Claire Palmer reports Avalanche Canada will start releasing seasonal reports next week.
It took 25-year-old Kimberly Doyle eight months to find a rental in her budget in Red Deer County, Alta.With two kids and two dogs, finding a place to live on a bus driver's salary is a challenge.Because of her pets and low income, Doyle said it felt like things were stacked against her — and she was close to making a very difficult decision in order to secure a place."I was honestly super-close to rehoming my dogs just so I could have a place to live. And I've had my dogs for six years."Doyle e
FREDERICTON — The offspring of beetles imported from British Columbia are ready to take up the fight against an invasive insect that is killing hemlock trees in Nova Scotia.
Paignton Zoo Is Pretty In Pink After Rearing Rare Pigeon. Pinkness is the order of the day at Paignton Zoo after keepers successfully hand-rearing a rare pink pigeon squab for the first time. Once on the brink of extinction, their numbers in the wild were estimated to have dropped to as few as nine in 1991. However, thanks to conservation efforts by experts like Paignton Zoo's keeper Tom Tooley and his colleagues, the species has seen a gradual recovery. Tom, who has worked as a bird keeper at the zoo for over 27 years, pioneered a new method for hand-rearing young pigeons, or squabs, that have been abandoned by their parents. Explaining his approach, Tom said, “I developed a method which involves attaching a carefully sized catheter to a syringe, gently placed on the squab's tongue”. “This allows the squabs to consume the hand-rearing formula naturally.” Tom's even been to Mauritius to teach local conservationists his revolutionary method for rearing the rare bird - as efforts step up to bring it back from the brink.