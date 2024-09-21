Former rugby players to climb and cycle between Three Peaks for charity

Two former Exeter Chiefs rugby players are taking on the Three Peaks challenge with the added twist of cycling between each mountain to raise awareness for mental health support in rugby and hospitality.

Greg Bateman, 35, and Kai Horstmann, 42, will be climbing Snowdon, Scafell Pike and Ben Nevis – and cycling the 675 kilometres between them along with Max Shaw, 32, and Rick Singleton, 34.

Bateman told the PA news agency: “I feel like it’s going to be a really good test so I’m quite excited.

Former teammates Bateman and Horstmann previously scaled Mont Blanc (Greg Bateman/PA)

“We’ve been getting stuck in but I don’t know if anything really can prepare you for what’s going to be coming.”

Former teammates Bateman and Horstmann previously scaled Mont Blanc along with player Phil Dollman in aid of mental health support in sport, and will be applying lessons learned from that challenge to their latest adventure.

“We had a really good group of lads that were with us and we pulled each other through because each of you find it tough at various different points,” Bateman said.

“I think that will probably be it this year. We have a really good group of guys, and just think that we’ll be able to pull each other through at various points when we’re struggling.

“It’s all going to be hard, but I think the days where we’re up a mountain, then on the bike, or from a bike to the mountain, the transition days will be quite tough.”

Rick Singleton will be climbing the Three Peaks and cycling between them. (Greg Bateman/PA)

The group wanted to do something inspiring to raise awareness for mental health support for rugby players and people working in the hospitality industry.

Bateman, now the founder and CEO of craft beer brand People’s Captain, explained: “I was public about my struggles while I was playing, and I’ve just been keen to raise as much awareness and money for charities ever since.”

He added: “You’ve got four pretty ordinary blokes trying to do an extraordinary thing for two really extraordinary charities and any support is greatly appreciated, and goes a really long way.”

The group are raising money for LooseHeadz, a rugby clothing brand dedicated to supporting the emotional needs of those involved in the sport, as well as the Licensed Trade Charity, which helps support pub, bar and brewery staff facing crisis with practical, emotional and financial support.

Max Shaw will be doing the challenge alongside the other three men. (Greg Bateman/PA)

“Knowing we’re raising money for fantastic charities is a huge motivator. Knowing we’re testing ourselves and likely to find our limits is really meaningful but we’ve got a great group of lads doing it who’ll keep each other going,” Bateman said.

Horstmann added: “The energy of the group will keep us going and we’ll be taking it day by day. Every section becomes a win once achieved.”

The sales and operations director said he wanted to draw attention to “the awareness of many people suffering in silence and the importance to not feel alone”.

To donate to the fundraiser, visit justgiving.com/page/peoples-captain-cycling-the-3-peaks