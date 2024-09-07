Former SC pastor, mayoral candidate charged with sex crimes with minor granted $150K bond

Irwin Wilson, a former pastor and candidate for Columbia mayor, was granted bond this week after facing multiple charges for sex crimes against a minor, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

On Aug. 29, Wilson’s defense asked for an expedited bond hearing, which he was granted. Bond was set at $150,000 with stipulations, including electronic monitoring.

Wilson, 53, was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor in July. According to the sheriff’s department, he was already a registered sex offender.

Previously a pastor and real estate agent, Wilson filed to run for Columbia mayor in 2010. He was disqualified because he had been released from prison 13 years earlier, The State reported at the time. State law banned convicted felons from running for public office until 15 years after they finish serving a sentence. He had been convicted in 1994 of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, The State reported.

As of Friday, Wilson was still detained at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Last month, deputies said additional charges were expected against Wilson. Law enforcement was seeking any other victims of the former pastor, encouraging people to call investigators at 803-576-3032.