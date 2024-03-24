Former Selma High star Richard Figueroa becomes NCAA wrestling champion for Arizona State

Former Selma High standout Richard Figueroa is an NCAA champion.

Figueroa, seeded No. 8, became a champion after he defeated No. 3 Drake Ayala of Iowa 7-2 in the 125 weight class at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. Figueroa gives Arizona State its first NCAA champion in five years and 13th in team history.

“Means the world to me,” Figueora told ESPN following his win. “Discipline and hard work, sacrifice, all glory to God baby. Go Sun Devils and rest in peace my best friend Pee-Wee. I love you brother. I hope I made you proud.”

Figueroa dedicated his win to Jacob Rivera, who died in a vehicle crash in 2021 in Kansas. Figueroa and Rivera were teammates at Selma.

Figueroa was impressive on his NCAA run when he defeated No. 25 Ethan Berginc of Army), No. 9 Patrick McKee of Minnesota, top-seed Braeden Davis of Penn State and No. 12 Anthony Noto of Iowa.

Figueroa was equally impressive when he wrestled for Selma.

He won the Zinkin Classic, Doc Buchanan Invitational before claiming a CIF state title in 106 pounds in 2019 when he defeated Jack Gioffre of Buchanan by technical fall.