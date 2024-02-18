Former serviceman hopes to raise £20k by climbing Mount Kilimanjaro - carrying a fridge

A former serviceman hopes to raise £20,000 by climbing Mount Kilimanjaro - while carrying a fridge. Michael Copeland, 39, will take on the huge 19340ft (5,895m) elevation with a household appliance weighing roughly 30kg on his back next month. The ex-Grenadier Guard previously summited the three highest peaks in England, Scotland and Wales in under 24 hours to raise cash for mental health charity Mind. But he believes the challenge of reaching the pinnacle in North Eastern Tanzania in support of the foundation will be his toughest yet. Michael said: “I don’t think I can take the fridge physically any higher than Kilimanjaro, so this is a big statement to try and raise funds and awareness.