Former Sherburne School in Portsmouth slated to become affordable housing
The Portsmouth Housing Authority was awarded the contract last week to convert the former Sherburne School into affordable housing.
The Portsmouth Housing Authority was awarded the contract last week to convert the former Sherburne School into affordable housing.
Hannah Kobayashi, the missing Hawaii woman who was found last week in Mexico, has dashed her family’s hopes of a reunion. Kobayashi, 31, whose disappearance sparked a police investigation before she was found to have voluntarily left the country, told relatives she did not want to return to her home state, according to her family. Her sister, Sydni, posted a statement on her Facebook saying that she and her mother have not physically seen Hannah, but have spoken on the phone with her.
Two brothers "disabled and isolated" their victim, carrying out a planned attack on a teen they left to die on an outdoor basketball court, prosecutor Vicki Faulkner told the judge presiding over the younger sibling's trial. Closing arguments took place Monday in the second-degree murder trial of a teen who was underage when he was charged and can't be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. His older brother, who was 18 years old at the time of the killing, faces the same charge and is
Mangione was arrested on Dec. 9 in Altoona, Pa. He's accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson
"People celebrating this — this is a sickness, honestly. ... Up next, the other big news out of New York: Daniel Penny. A lot of people think he's a hero."
The front entrance and much of the wall of the RBC branch in Holyrood has been demolished. (Ted Dillon/CBC)The Holyrood branch of the Royal Bank of Canada was almost levelled early Monday when thieves used a stolen backhoe and other heavy equipment to break in and nab a bank machine, police said. The RCMP found an abandoned backhoe at the RBC branch — and a heavily damaged bank — when officers arrived at the scene on the Conception Bay Highway early Monday morning.The force was called around 3:4
Pedro Luis Ortega, 26, was fatally attacked by his three XL bullies in a neighborhood park on Dec. 13, according to reports
"It turns out that they were not only employees — but also related..."
A St. John's union leader says striking postal workers in his shop are not at all happy about a labour board decision that will force an end Tuesday to a month-long strike.Craig Dyer said Monday that the members he had spoken with were "very confused, very angry that the government will take away the rights to negotiate a collective agreement."The Canada Industrial Relations Board ordered a return to work as the weekend ended, complying with an order two days earlier from federal Labour Minister
The shooter, a student at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis., died along with another student and a teacher
The remaining five Australians from the infamous “Bali Nine” drug gang are “relieved and happy” to be home after Canberra struck a deal with Jakarta to end their two decades of imprisonment.
Have you seen this missing home?
A former prison guard trainee who executed five women inside a Florida bank almost six years ago was sentenced to death on Monday as his judge called the slayings calculated, heinous and cruel.
Police said the victim was armed when he arrived at the home of an ex-girlfriend. Here’s what we know.
No president before has pardoned people who were “essentially his co-conspirators in crime," one legal expert said.
YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A Filipino woman who was on death row in Indonesia — and was nearly executed by firing squad in 2015 — was moved late Sunday to a female prison in Indonesia’s capital, from where she will be flown back to her home country.
Nannie Doss confessed to killing four of her husbands, her mother, sister, two of her children, two of her grandsons, and a mother-in-law over a 27-year killing spree
Barb Gallant, the former Summerside city councillor who stole thousands of dollars from a veterans' group after getting caught up in an online romance scam, was sentenced Monday to 90 days in jail.She was also ordered to pay $10,985.12 in restitution to Lest We Forget, where she worked as the volunteer executive director when she made 58 fraudulent transactions amounting to $12,995. She has already paid back $2,000.Gallant, 60, will serve her sentence on weekends beginning Dec. 20.The defence wa
MONTREAL — Last week, Justin Trudeau said out loud what many were wondering as the postal strike dragged into its fourth week.
Search warrant documents offer some insight into the brazen ways police say drug dealers are plying their trade in one small N.W.T. community.The insights come from sworn statements police gave to obtain search warrants that led to the arrests, charges and seizures in Fort Providence, N.W.T. None of the allegations have been proven in court.Cabin takeoverLast August, police got a call from someone in the community who said four young men she had never met before were living in a cabin she had le
The Belen teenager has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder following the incident on Saturday, Dec. 14