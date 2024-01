CNN

Social media videos show Palestinians in Gaza being shot while waving white flags and trying to flee. One grandmother named Hala Khreis was shot and killed while holding her grandson’s hand. The killings have sparked outrage and raised questions about the IDF’s tactics in Gaza. CNN made multiple attempts to sit down with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to share its findings. They told CNN on Friday that “the incident is being examined,” and, when pressed further, said they were referring to Mawasi. They did not say if the other incidents are being investigated.