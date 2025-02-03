Former soldier Daniel Khalife who ‘betrayed his country’ jailed for 14 years

Former soldier Daniel Khalife has been jailed for 14 years after “betraying his country” by spying for Iran and escaping from prison.

Khalife, 23, was serving in the British Army when he “exposed military personnel to serious harm” by collecting sensitive information and passing it to agents of the Middle Eastern country.

He was paid in cash for the secret information and told Iranian handlers that he would stay in the military for 25-plus years for them.

However, at his sentencing at Woolwich Crown Court on Monday his own barrister admitted that his “hapless” plot to be a double agent was not likely to be a “lesson for budding spies”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sitting in the glass panelled dock, Khalife, wearing a black jumper and grey jogging bottoms, was flanked by three prison officers.

Before he was sentenced he was seen chatting and laughing with his solicitors.

He did not react as the sentence was read out.

The judge, Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb, said that the duty of confidentiality that Khalife owed to the British Army would have been “drilled into him”.

She said that the oath he took upon joining the military bound him to comply with the Official Secrets Act and “put the interests of the UK first”.

She said: “And yet you passed information you gathered to agents of an enemy state.”

‘Fantastical plan’

The judge said his “dangerous and fantastical” plan was driven by a “selfish desire to show off”.

She added: “That you thought it was appropriate to insert yourself – an unauthorised, unqualified and uninformed junior soldier into communication with an enemy state is perhaps the clearest indication of the degree of folly in your failure to understand at the most obvious level the risk you posed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb said he had betrayed his country and the full extent of the harm he had caused was “unascertainable”.

The judge said that his escape from prison had not been attempted because he was fearful of other inmates but “because he thought he could”.

She concluded: “You had the makings of an exemplary soldier. However, due to repeated violations of your oath of service you showed yourself instead to be a dangerous fool.”