Former soldier shot by ‘comrade’ in Ukraine, inquest told

A former soldier who travelled to Ukraine to give medical assistance on the frontline was unlawfully killed by a “comrade”, an inquest has found.

Daniel Burke, 36, from Manchester, was staying in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine in August 2023 when he went missing, the hearing at Manchester Coroner’s Court on Friday was told.

A “suspect”, who was not named during the hearing but is known by Greater Manchester Police to be Nourine Abdelfetah, led Ukrainian authorities to his body the following month and claimed he had shot him by accident.

Coroner Zak Golombek said: “Daniel died with bravery and valour and yet sadly and tragically was killed by cowardice and dishonour.”

Detective Sergeant Danielle Bullivant told the inquest Mr Burke set up company Dark Angels, a group of military personnel who went to the frontline to evacuate the injured.

The inquest was told Mr Burke had previously travelled to Syria to fight against Islamic State, after being “heavily affected” by events in Manchester in May 2017, when 22 people died in the Manchester Arena bombing.

Ms Bullivant confirmed the suspect, who was known by the nickname “Jihadi Adam”, had been working with Mr Burke in Ukraine and they were “comrades”.

On August 11, Mr Burke spoke to his family in the morning and planned to contact them over Facetime later that day, she said.

CCTV showed him spending the day with the suspect, and in the late afternoon travelling to an abandoned training ground.

As part of police investigations after Mr Burke went missing the suspect was interviewed and gave separate versions of events, the inquest heard.

He led police to Mr Burke’s body and told them he had accidentally killed him during a training exercise.

He claimed he had fired at least two shots – one accidentally while he was carrying Mr Burke in a training exercise and a second for reasons unknown.

The court heard a forensic post-mortem found Mr Burke had been shot at least three times – in his head, lower neck and central chest.

Ms Bullivant said results of ballistics investigations done in Ukraine suggested it was impossible to accidentally fire the weapon, an AKS74U.