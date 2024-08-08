Former De Soto school employee charged with alleged sexual relationship with student

A former employee of Unified School District 232, in De Soto, has been charged with allegedly having sex with a student.

Kassidy Marie Alexander, 27, was charged with three counts of unlawful sexual relations in Johnson County District Court Wednesday.

In a statement, the school district said administrators were made aware in May of “an allegation of an inappropriate relationship between a female classified employee at Lexington Trails Middle School and a male high school student. Based on this information, the school district acted immediately to protect and care for those involved by suspending the employee in question. Upon being suspended, the individual immediately resigned their employment.”

An archived version of the Lexington Trails website from earlier this year listed Alexander as a paraprofessional employee.

Attempts to reach Alexander for comment Thursday afternoon were unsuccessful. Court records do not list an attorney for Alexander.

In the school district’s statement, administrators said they were aware the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office was investigating the matter and said law enforcement asked the district to not release any information to protect the integrity of the investigation.

“The district is not privy to details of the law enforcement investigation, nor did the district have any knowledge of inappropriate behavior, however, offered its full cooperation to law enforcement,” the statement said. “The district does not tolerate such misconduct, even if the alleged behavior takes place away from school grounds.”

According to charging documents, Alexander is accused of having sex with a student who was 16 years or older “while (Alexander) was a teacher or other person in a position of authority,” and the victim was a student at the school where she was employed, between July 25, 2023 and March 19, 2024.

Alexander was released on $75,000 bond Wednesday, according to Johnson County jail and court records. Her conditions of release include a requirement of house arrest with GPS monitoring.

Alexander is scheduled for an initial court appearance Aug. 20.