Former South African finance minister Pravin Gordhan dies from cancer aged 75

Former South African minister Pravin Gordhan, a veteran of the anti-apartheid struggle, has died from cancer aged 75.

Gordhan retired from politics after May's elections, where the ANC lost its parliamentary majority for the first time since 1994.

The ex-minister passed away in hospital early Friday, surrounded by family and close friends.

President Cyril Ramaphosa praised Gordhan as "an outstanding leader" with "depth of intellect, integrity and energy".

Beginning his activism as a teenager, Gordhan joined the ANC's underground movement in the 1980s.

Pravin Gordhan (AFP via Getty Images)

He played a key role in South Africa's transition to democracy, serving as an MP since Nelson Mandela's historic 1994 election victory.

Gordhan's government career included stints as finance minister and head of the revenue service.

Known for his anti-corruption stance, he openly criticised former president Jacob Zuma while serving in his cabinet.

"We have lost an outstanding leader whose unassuming persona belied the depth of intellect, integrity and energy with which he undertook his activism, his duty as a parliamentarian and his roles as a member of Cabinet," Ramaphosa said.