Former STB chief Lionel Yeo appointed as next Sports Hub CEO

Lionel Yeo (right), former chief executive of Singapore Tourism Board, has been appointed CEO of the Sports Hub. (PHOTO: Roslan Rahman/AFP via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — The Singapore Sports Hub announced on Wednesday (27 November) that it has appointed Lionel Yeo as its fourth chief executive officer, with effect from 3 February next year.

Yeo, 46, is the former chief executive of Singapore Tourism Board (STB) from 2012 to 2018. He is currently the CEO adviser for ride-hailing company Grab, and will be stepping down next month.

During his tenure as STB CEO, he helped to bring in several top international sporting events, such as the Women's Tennis Association Finals, the Singapore Rugby Sevens and football's International Champions Cup.

“The Singapore Sports Hub is a major national project that I had been involved with during my time in government service,” Yeo said in a media statement on Wednesday.

“I am aware of the challenges SportsHub faces and also of its achievements and tremendous potential. I am humbled to be given the opportunity to serve as its CEO, and look forward to engaging with all stakeholders to build on its success for Singapore.”

Appointment ends six-month search for CEO

The announcement ends a search for the next Sports Hub CEO that began in June, after previous incumbent Oon Jin Teik stepped down in April.

A former CEO of the Singapore Sports Council – which became Sport Singapore – Oon had pushed for a diverse portfolio of programming, with the Sports Hub hosting more than 210 events and welcoming more than 3 million visitors last year.

He had joined the Sports Hub as chief operating officer in 2014, then became acting CEO in May 2017 after previous incumbent Manu Sawhney quit after a two-year stint. He became the full-time CEO is January 2018.

The first Sports Hub CEO, Frenchman Philippe Collin-Delavaud, held the position from 2011 to 2015, and oversaw the construction of the Hub, which began operations in 2014.

Tight balancing act for CEO

The CEO position is viewed among the sports fraternity as a tough balancing act between the social objectives and the profit-making goals under the Sports Hub’s public-private partnership model.

According to the Sports Hub’s media statement, Yeo and his team will continue to strive to deliver annual programmes that comprise world-class recreational and competitive events, to serve the Singapore residents as well as the tourism sectors.

“The CEO has the all-important job to realise the Sports Hub’s vision, goals and plans with the support of our partners and to work closely with them to deliver this vision and our long-term strategic plan to be the region’s premier sport, entertainment and lifestyle destination,” said Sports Hub chairman Bryn Jones.





Have a tip-off? Email us at sgnews.tips@verizonmedia.com. In your email, do provide as many details as possible, including videos and photos.

Other Singapore stories:

Unique SEA Games routes for sambo athletes Nazri and Tang

Bid to refer TOC defamation case to High Court thrown out

National brain bank to study neurological disorders launched in Singapore



