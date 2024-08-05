Former store's owners denied alcohol licence

A plan to serve alcoholic drinks both in and outside of a former convenience store has been refused.

The owners of the former Broadway Stores in Fleetwood had applied to Wyre’s licensing committee to serve drinks under the new name of The Tipsy Frog.

Refusing the application, which also included playing music seven days a week and staying open until midnight on Friday and Saturday, councillors said it was "just in the wrong place".

Licensing committee member Christine Smith said the site was "too close to neighbours and it would not have been fair to them to allow this".

Listen to the best of BBC Radio Lancashire on Sounds and follow BBC Lancashire on Facebook, X and Instagram. You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk