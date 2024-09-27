Former 'Survivor' player, Louisiana headmaster convicted of taping students' mouths shut

A Louisiana Republican elected official, minister and former realty TV contestant has been convicted of cruelty to juveniles in his previous role as headmaster of the Christian school he founded.

John Raymond, a 62-year-old member of the state's Republican Party's state central committee, was found guilty Monday on three felony counts of child cruelty. He's convicted of taping students' mouths shut during his time as headmaster at the Lakeside Christian School in the southeast town of Slidell in 2022.

A St. Tammany Parish jury also convicted the former "Survivor" contestant of second degree child cruelty for holding his hand over a 4-year-old child's mouth, keeping the child from breathing that same year. His sentencing date is scheduled for Oct. 23.

Raymond did not respond to requests for comment from the USA TODAY Network on the verdict. He has previously denied the allegations against him.

"I'm completely innocent of these charges and confident I'll be fully exonerated in a fair judicial process," Raymond said in an interview last year. "I love children, and that's why I started the school. I never hurt a child and look forward to putting these false charges behind me."

Raymond said the charges stem from "disgruntled ex-employees with an axe to grind."

Louisiana Republican Party to remove Raymond

The Louisiana Republican Party executive committee is expected to remove Raymond, according to Chairman Derek Babcock, who confirmed a vote will be held.

"As soon as I found out about the verdict I forwarded the information to our credentials committee, which our bylaws require," Babcock said as reported by The Shreveport Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. "The credentials committee will get back to the executive committee. We're just making sure we follow the process, but it's pretty cut and dried."

The Republican State Party endorsed Raymond last year in his unsuccessful bid for a state House seat while awaiting trial.

Louisiana Republican Rep. Mike Bayham of St. Bernard Parish told the USA TODAY Network he believes the GOP State Central Committee's leadership should remove Raymond, citing the bylaws allowing it with a two-thirds vote of the executive committee.

Bayham, who is also a member of the Republican State Central Committee, wrote on X Monday that "It's time to end the embarrassment."

I hereby call upon the Executive Committee of the @LAGOP to remove John Raymond (11F) from the RSCC, per Article IX, Section 4.



It's time to end the embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/HNrheAf9vt — Mike Bayham (@MikeBayham) September 24, 2024

A pastor, radio station owner and 'Survivor' contestant

Raymond is also the lead minister of New Horizon Church in Slidell and operates The Bridge 88.7-FM Christian radio station, which he owns.

He also appeared on "Survivor: Thailand," the fifth season of the reality competition show that aired in 2002. With six votes, he was first person eliminated from the season.

John Raymond at the the "Survivor: Thailand" finale and reunion show at the CBS Television Studios on Dec. 19, 2002 in Hollywood, California.

He is a familiar figure in the state Capitol who testified in multiple hearings supporting bills, like requiring schools to post "In God We Trust" in classrooms, officially allowing historical Bible courses to be taught in public schools and in favor of LGBTQ restrictions.

Among his written campaign promises: "Reject the woke trans-agenda."

