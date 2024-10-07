Former Taiwan president Tsai to make sensitive Prague visit, sources say

Former Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen speaks at an American Chamber of Commerce event in Taipei

By Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Former Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen will visit the Czech Republic this month, three sources briefed on the matter told Reuters, a sensitive visit for a senior politician who Beijing has repeatedly denounced as a "separatist".

The Czech Republic, like most countries, has no official diplomatic ties with Chinese-claimed Taiwan, but the two sides have moved closer as Beijing ratchets up military threats against the island and Taipei seeks new friends in Eastern and Central Europe.

Tsai, who stepped down in May, will visit Prague and deliver a speech at Forum 2000, which begins on Oct. 13, said the three sources, speaking on condition of anonymity given the sensitivity of the matter.

While in the Czech Republic, Tsai is set to meet senior Czech and other European politicians, the sources said.

"Taiwan's ties with the Czech Republic and Europe are getting closer and closer in recent years, especially in global geopolitics," one of the sources with direct knowledge of Tsai's trip said.

"Therefore, for a former president who has just left her role, the visit is particularly meaningful," the source said.

Tsai's office said: "When there is confirmed news, we will officially explain it to you".

China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment

Forum 2000, which will hold its summit it Prague from Oct. 13-15, also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

China staged two rounds of war games around Taiwan during Tsai's second term in office - in 2022 after then-U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei, and in 2023 after Tsai returned from a visit to the United States where she met Pelosi's successor Kevin McCarthy.

Tsai, who has a doctorate from the London School of Economics, is also due to visit two other European countries but details are not finalised, the sources said.

In January 2023, Tsai held a call with Czech President-elect Petr Pavel, a diplomatic coup for Taiwan that angered China.

Tsai's vice president Lai Ching-te won election in January of this year, and took over from Tsai in May.

Tsai remains a senior and influential member of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) as a senior statesperson.

China detests Lai and his party as "separatists" who refuse to recognise Beijing's position that democratically-governed Taiwan is a part of China.

Lai, Tsai and the DPP reject Beijing's sovereignty claims, saying only Taiwan's people can decide their future.

Tsai's predecessor Ma Ying-jeou, from what is currently Taiwan's largest opposition party the Kuomintang (KMT), frequently makes overseas trips though without drawing Beijing's ire.

Ma has met Chinese President Xi Jinping twice. The first was an historic summit in Singapore in late 2015 just before Ma left office, and the second was earlier this year in Beijing.

The KMT advocates closer ties with China but strongly denies being pro-Beijing.

(Reporting by Yimou Lee; Additionl reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Michael Perry)