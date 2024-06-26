Former teacher accused of indecently assaulting student
A former teacher at Shalom Christian Academy in Chambersburg, Franklin County, is accused of indecently assaulting a student.
The first weekend of summer brought a tragic yet familiar pattern for American cities wracked by gun violence as mass shootings left dozens dead or wounded at a party in Alabama, an entertainment district in Ohio and a grocery store in Arkansas.
ESSEX, ONTARIO, CANADA — Police confirmed Wednesday that four people found dead in a rural home in southwestern Ontario last week were members of the same family. The four have been identified as 41-year-old Carly Walsh, 42-year-old Steven Walsh, 13-year-old Madison Walsh and eight-year-old Hunter Walsh. Ontario Provincial Police said they went to a home in the community of Harrow last Thursday after receiving a request to check on the well-being of someone inside. Police said they cannot confir
The former House speaker slammed the former president’s rhetoric after she was asked about her husband’s recovery from a 2022 hammer attack.
The owner of Motel St-Jacques, a 31-room guest house located on a dead-end street in western Montreal, where $45 bought a four-hour stay and $40 allegedly bought a bag of crack cocaine, profited from the prostitution and drug trade that took place there, according to police.The owner, Jitendrakumar Patel, who went by Jack, according to a police affidavit filed in Quebec court last week, helped undercover police officers buy drugs, including crack cocaine and fentanyl. The affidavit alleges he al
Vermont has agreed to pay $175,000 to settle a lawsuit on behalf of a man who was charged with a crime for giving a state trooper the middle finger in 2018, the state chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union said Wednesday. The lawsuit was filed in 2021 by the ACLU of Vermont on behalf of Gregory Bombard, of St. Albans. Trooper Jay Riggen stopped Bombard’s vehicle in St. Albans on Feb. 9, 2018, because he believed Bombard had shown him the middle finger, according to the lawsuit.
Texas’ parole board on Monday denied clemency for death row inmate Ramiro Gonzales, who is scheduled to be executed Wednesday for a 2001 murder, despite the fact a key expert witness no longer stands by his testimony at trial.
Seira Harmon is charged with the murder of William Harmon III
The suspect allegedly the victim over the head with a frying pan, cut his throat with a box cutter and placed his body in a backyard storage area in 2014
The man who killed his three children in Merritt more than 15 years ago was the focus of a BC Review Board hearing on the future of his custody and supervision. As Rumina Daya reports, the board heard that Allan Schoenborn, who has changed his name to Ken John Johnson, feels the public needs to "lighten up" about what he did.
WARNING: This story contains details of child abuse.In a "shocking example of abuse" that cut short the life of a five-year-old girl in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Superior Court judge sentenced an Ottawa man to 14 years imprisonment on Monday.Justin Cassie-Berube, 30, repeatedly assaulted Chloe Guan-Branch in the months before she died in 2020, for things as trifling as not writing her letters correctly, Justice Pierre Roger told court. Those assaults included slaps to the mout
"And that's how my mother lost a multi-million dollar inheritance and got stuck with a $50k funeral bill..."
WARNING: This story contains distressing details.The trial of a Regina teacher charged with sexual offences involving a 15-year-old student began in the Court of King's Bench in Regina on Monday.Jeffrey Dumba has pleaded not guilty to five charges including inviting a minor to touch herself sexually, distributing sexually explicit material to a minor and possessing child pornography.The charges relate to Dumba's alleged interactions with the teen between June 23, 2021 and Sept. 2, 2021.Regina po
Robert Crimo III, the man accused of opening fire from a rooftop onto Fourth of July parade revelers in Highland Park, Illinois, two years ago, backed out of a proposed plea deal in a dramatic court hearing Wednesday.
Riasat Khan told Sheffield Crown Court how he was one of five people who were hit by a car in Sheffield in December 2023.
The family of a Chicago woman missing in the Bahamas says they are “deeply concerned” for the safety of the 41-year-old, who traveled to the islands for a yoga retreat.
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — The man accused of killing seven people and injuring dozens more at a 2022 Independence Day parade in a Chicago suburb rejected a deal requiring him to plead guilty to seven charges of murder Wednesday in a stunning courtroom scene just days before the second anniversary of the attack.
Three days after a man was kidnapped, restrained, robbed and beaten, he managed to escape to a local hospital, Calgary police say in announcing charges against two women and a man.On Wednesday, Calgary police said they'd laid more than 50 charges against the three.This incident is believed to be drug-related, according to investigators.Victim lured to hotelOn May 6, around 1 p.m., the victim showed up at the Emerald Hotel & Suites in the northeast community of Sunridge.He believed he was meeting
In her first public remarks since federal authorities raided her home last week, a defiant and furious mayor of Oakland, California, said she did not do anything wrong and she has no plans to resign from office. Mayor Sheng Thao took no questions.
TILA, Mexico (AP) — It was night when residents of this remote town began to hear gunshots. Then came the sounds of trucks and the voices of men discussing which houses to burn.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man who fatally shot five people and critically injured a 13-year-old girl at apartments near Las Vegas has killed himself, authorities said Tuesday.