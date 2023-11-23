Former teaching assistant at Sask. school charged with luring, sexual assault of student

Saskatchewan RCMP say a former teaching assistant was arrested last week and charged with six sexual offences after a two-month investigation. (CBC - image credit)

A former teaching assistant at a school in a small southern Saskatchewan community has been charged with six sexual offences involving a teenage boy who was a student at the school.

RCMP in Gravelbourg — about 150 kilometres southwest of Regina — were notified about the alleged offences in September.

After an investigation, they arrested Dannica Lowes, a woman from Moose Jaw — about 90 kilometres northeast of Gravelbourg — on Nov. 16.

Lowes, who worked as a teaching assistant at Gravelbourg School, is charged with one count each of:

Sexual assault.

Sexual interference.

Luring a child.

Making sexually explicit material available to a child.

Invitation to sexual touching.

Possession of child pornography.

She is scheduled to appear in court in Assiniboia in December.

As with other investigations into allegations of sexual assaults against children or vulnerable people, police "will work to determine if there are additional victims," RCMP said in a Wednesday news release.

They're asking anyone with information about this case to contact their local RCMP detachment by dialling 310-7267 (RCMP). Information can also be submitted anonymously through Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

Both the RCMP's general investigation section and the Saskatchewan internet child exploitation unit are helping with the investigation.