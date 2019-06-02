Former teammates Liu, Boutier share U.S. Women's Open lead

Moving day at the U.S. Women's Open turned into a traffic jam at the top of the leaderboard, as China's Yu Liu and France's Celine Boutier hold a narrow one-shot lead at the Country Club of Charleston over a trio of players, including Lexi Thompson and Japan's Mamiko Higa, the surprise leader the first two rounds.

It is familiar company but uncharted territory for Liu and Boutier, who played collegiate golf together at Duke, where they won the national championship in 2014.

"We've never talked about this. I think this is something that's really out of my expectations because it's only my first ever U.S. Open," said Liu. "I was just happy to make the cut and being able to play the weekend. But now it's something that I didn't really expect.

"Definitely just trying to embrace the moment, playing with my great friend, possibly in the last group tomorrow. It's going to be a lot of fun."

This is just the second season on tour for Liu, who made 21 cuts in 27 events last year as a rookie and had three top-10 finishes including a career-best major finish of a tie for seventh at the Women's British Open. Liu has three top-10 finishes already this season including a runner-up finish at the Bank of Hope Founders Cup in March.

Boutier, who joined the tour in 2017 and captured her first win this February at the ISPS Handa Vic Open, added that her time at Duke as well as seeing former teammates play well has been a motivating factor.

"I think just being able to practice, and kind of be around great players, really motivates you to work harder and kind of, you know, try to compete with them a little bit," said Boutier regarding her time at Duke. "Even though you're on the same team, you kind of push each other. I think that's what also you can see a lot of Dukies, kind of -- I feel like it just encourages people, like me at least. I don't know about other people, but when I see Duke players playing well, I kind of want to play well, too."

Boutier made three birdies over her first 13 holes and held the lead at 8 under until she made her only bogey of the round on No. 16. Liu made six birdies in a 13-hole stretch to move into contention after starting four shots off the lead.

Thompson, a 10-time LPGA Tour champion who tied for fifth at last year's Open, muscled her way into contention by going eagle-birdie on Nos. 15 and 16 to shoot 68.

Higa posted an up-and-down round of three birdies and three bogeys to finish with her second straight 71.

Also tied for second is Jaye Marie Green, a five-year LPGA veteran, who also shot 68 for her second sub-70 showing this week.

Defending champion Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand shot 69 to finish tied for 27th at 1 over. No. 1-ranked Jin Young Ko of South Korea shot 69 and is tied for 12th at 2 under.

