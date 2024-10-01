Former Tory minister Marquess of Lothian dies aged 79

The Marquess of Lothian speaking at the Conservative Party conference in 2000 - Jeff Overs

The Marquess of Lothian, the former deputy leader of the Conservative Party, has died aged 79.

As Michael Ancram, he served in the governments of both Margaret Thatcher and John Major.

Later he was chairman of the party under William Hague, and stood in the election to become party leader in 2001, before being appointed deputy leader by both Iain Duncan Smith and Michael Howard.

He also served as shadow foreign secretary and shadow defence secretary during this period.

Michael Ancram (left) and William Hague (right) at the Conservative conference in 2000 - GERRY PENNY/AFP

Lord Lothian was the 13th in line to his hereditary peerage, inheriting the title in 2004.

Until he took his peerage, he was known as the Earl of Ancram – hence the name he was best known by, Michael Ancram.

He was well known for his passion for the arts, particularly country and folk music, and was often seen playing the acoustic guitar at Conservative Party conferences.

Mr Ancram at the Parliamentary Palace of Varieties show in aid of Macmillan Cancer Relief - Jonathan Lodge

After studying at Oxford and then practising as a lawyer, he was first elected to the Commons in February 1974 for the seat of Berwickshire and East Lothian, but lost in the October election that year.

He was elected again in 1979 in Edinburgh South, beating Gordon Brown, the future prime minister.

Thatcher made him a junior minister in the Scottish Office in 1983 but he again lost his seat four years later.

He returned as MP for Devizes in 1992, and Mr Major soon gave him a job in the Northern Ireland Office.

After a period as party chairman under Mr Hague, Mr Ancram – as he then was – ran against Iain Duncan Smith, Michael Portillo, Kenneth Clarke and David Davis in the 2001 Conservative leadership contest.

He came last, but the victor Mr Duncan Smith gave him the title deputy leader and appointed him as shadow foreign secretary.

Mr Howard kept him on in that role until the Tories were defeated in the 2005 election, when he became shadow defence secretary.

David Cameron did not keep him on when he took over as leader.

He stood down as an MP in 2010, and later took up his seat in the House of Lords by virtue of a life peerage as Baron Kerr of Monteviot.

He was, however, a hereditary peer by this time, having inherited the title of Marquess of Lothian six years earlier.

He was also the hereditary Chief of the Scottish Clan Kerr.

Lord Lothian with his daughter Clare Kerr - Dave M. Benett/Getty

Up until the time of his death, Lord Lothian was Grand Prior of the Grand Priory of England and Wales, The Military and Hospitaller Order of Saint Lazarus of Jerusalem, reflecting his commitment to his Catholic faith.

He was also deeply committed to his exceptional landscaped gardens at Monteviot, his home in the Scottish Borders.

The peer is survived by his wife, Lady Jane Fitzalan-Howard, the 16th Lady Herries of Terregles, whom he married in 1975.

The couple had three daughters: Lady Sarah Margaret, who died at birth in 1976, Lady Clare born in 1979, and Lady Mary born in 1981.