Former Tory minister says he'll vote Labour and accuses Sunak of 'siding with climate deniers'

A former Tory minister who quit in protest at the government's handling of the climate crisis has revealed he will vote Labour at the election.

In another blow to Rishi Sunak's faltering campaign, Chris Skidmore accused the prime minister of "siding with climate deniers" in order to "deliberately politicise" the transition to clean energy.

He said this was perhaps "the greatest tragedy of his [Sunak's] premiership", saying it has "cost us not just environmentally but also economically".

Mr Skidmore wrote: "For the first time, I cannot vote for a party that has boasted of new oil and gas licences in its manifesto or that now argues that net zero is a burden and not a benefit.

"Instead, like many others who know that we have neither choice nor any more time, and need to tackle the climate crisis now, I have decided that the Labour Party is best placed to achieve economic growth and the green industrial revolution.

"Net zero is one of its five key priorities, and for this reason I will be voting Labour at this election."

