Former Tory MP Bob Stewart has racial abuse conviction quashed

Politician Bob Stewart has had his conviction for a racially aggravated public order offence quashed at Southwark Crown Court.

Mr Stewart, MP for Beckenham in south-east London, told Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei to “go back to Bahrain” during a row outside the Foreign Office’s Lancaster House.

Mr Stewart, who was a Conservative at the time, was convicted last November for a racially aggravated public order offence in relation to the incident.

However, his conviction was overturned on Friday following an appeal.

Mr Justice Bennathan said that, while the words spoken by Mr Stewart amounted to abuse, the bench did not believe that it caused Mr Alwadaei harassment, alarm, or distress.

