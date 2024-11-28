Former Tory MP Dame Andrea Jenkyns joins Reform UK

Former Conservative MP Dame Andrea Jenkyns has joined Reform UK and will run to be mayor of Lincolnshire.

Dame Andrea joined Reform UK leader Nigel Farage at a press conference where he announced her defection and said she had become the 100,000th member of his party.

She will run for the newly created role of Greater Lincolnshire Mayor in the May local elections.

Dame Andrea Jenkyns, Reform UK chairman Zia Yusuf and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage during a press conference at The May Fair hotel in central London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Farage said his party has approved more than 1,000 candidates for the elections.

The former Tory minister used a photo of Mr Farage on her election campaign leaflet earlier this year – when she was campaigning to keep her Conservative seat.

Asked how long she had been thinking about defecting, Dame Andrea said she has “always respected” Mr Farage and noted her work with Richard Tice during Brexit.

She said: “We are politically aligned. And how long have I been thinking about it? Well, I mean, I was tempted before the general election, but I am a loyal person to a party.

“I might not be loyal to prime ministers, as we’ve seen in the past, but I’m loyal to parties, and I believed, as I said, in going down with that ship fighting.

“I was elected as a Conservative, and I got knocked out as a Conservative, but I feel, unfortunately, the party has become tired.”

Dame Andrea was a staunch supporter of Brexit and Boris Johnson.

She submitted a no-confidence letter in former prime minister Rishi Sunak last November.

Nigel Farage said Reform UK has vetted and approved more than 1,000 candidates for the May 2026 local elections (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

As a Tory, she called for a manifesto pledge to hold a referendum on whether to leave the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

Clacton MP Mr Farage said he had talked to other Tory MPs about joining Reform but said it was “not my priority” and that he is “not going chasing people”.

“This is not designed to be an alternative Conservative Party. This is a completely different, fresh political movement,” he said.

Mr Farage said Reform UK now has more than 400 branches up and running and that the party has vetted and approved more than 1,000 candidates for the May 2026 local elections, out of 2,200 it needs.

“We put in place vetting standards far more rigorous than any political party in Britain has ever undergone before for people standing for local election,” he said.

“Those candidates will be beginning to be adopted, in fact, starting at the end of this week.”

He did not say whether he had already known the full extent of Reform MP James McMurdock’s assault conviction 18 years ago, which The Times reported last week went further than previously known publicly.

The former investment banker did not publicly disclose his conviction for assault before being elected and claimed he had “pushed” his partner when details were first revealed this summer.

But an official record of his sentencing obtained by the newspaper showed he was detained in a youth offenders’ institution for 21 days for kicking the victim “around four times”.

Mr Farage said on Thursday: “It was a long time ago, he’s been forgiven.”

He reiterated that for the July election, “hundreds of candidates had not been through a vetting procedure at all of any kind”.

Asked if in future, Reform candidates could be people who have served time in prison, he said: “All sorts of people in life get second chances but we are going to set a very, very high standard.”

Mr Farage also celebrated his personal TikTok reaching one million followers, half of whom he said were under the age of 25.