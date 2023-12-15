Ex-Tory MP faces Commons suspension in lobbying scandal

The lobbying scandal is not the first time Scott Benton has been embroiled in controversy - DAVID WOOLFALL

Scott Benton, a former Conservative MP, is facing a lengthy parliament suspension after offering to lobby ministers for a gambling firm.

Mr Benton met with undercover reporters for The Times on March 7 2023. The reporters posed as gambling industry investors and he was reportedly caught offering to lobby ministers and table parliamentary questions.

A commons standards committee report said Mr Benton had seriously breached the rules and the message he gave to the reporters on March 7 was that he was “corrupt and ‘for sale’”. The report also said he “communicated a toxic message about standards in Parliament”.

Mr Benton had the whip suspended in April this year following the scandal. He had been the Conservative MP for Blackpool South in 2019 but now sits as an independent.

No stranger to scandal

The lobbying scandal is not the first time Mr Benton has been embroiled in controversy. During his parliamentary career he has been involved in several rows on social media.

Mr Benton was accused of fat-shaming in July 2021 after claiming a Labour councillor had eaten too many pasties.

David Collett, a Blackpool councillor at the time, criticised Mr Benton for accepting free tickets to Euro 2020 football matches from gambling organisations while calling for a “super casino” in the resort.

The MPs’ register of interests revealed Mr Benton accepted £7,494.60 in tickets for major sporting events in 2020, including a ticket and hospitality at the England v Denmark semi-final from the gambling organisation Entain Operations, and the same at the England v Czech Republic game from the online casino and bingo firm Gamesys Group.

The Blackpool South MP denied that his calls for a casino and his acceptance of the tickets were related, saying: “There is no connection. I’ve long been in favour of a regional casino in Blackpool.”

Mr Collett joked on Twitter: “Greggs once gave me a free pasty so I’ve sold the town hall to the Great British Bake-off.”

The Blackpool South MP responded to the tweet: “More than one free pasty I suspect, by the looks of it.”

More than one free pasty I suspect by the looks of it 👀🤦 — Scott Benton MP 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🍊 (@ScottBentonMP) July 15, 2021

The comment received backlash on social media, with some pointing out Mr Benton’s position as co-chairman of parliament’s cross-party group on eating disorders.

The 26-year-old MP later told Lancs Live: “My response to [Mr Collett] is light-hearted and in the same vein as his original tweet.”

Following the US Supreme Court’s decision in June 2022 to overturn Roe v Wade, which granted women a constitutional right to abortion, Mr Benton appeared to retweet a post by the US Republican Party saying: “Life wins.”

Conservative MP Scott Benton celebrates the Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade. In 22 states, that means near-immediate abortion bans.



There are men in our Parliament who’d take women’s rights back to the Victorian era if they could. pic.twitter.com/Z6BcdlNeec — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) June 24, 2022

The MP soon deleted the retweet, which seemed to show his support for the move.

Mr Benton has previously affirmed his pro-life stance and used to be a member of anti-abortion group Society for the Protection of Unborn Children.

Mr Benton has more than once expressed his support for the death penalty, claiming it is supported by the majority of the public and his constituents.

After the December 2021 sentencing for the manslaughter of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, a six-year-old boy who was tortured and beaten to death by his father and stepmother, the Blackpool South MP called for the “ultimate punishment” for the couple.

Usual leftie hysteria following @LeeAndersonMP_ comments on the death penalty. It’s supported by a majority of the public, and my constituents, in certain cases. Another example of the media, liberal elites and Twitter being detached from the public.



https://t.co/ttvFT8OQdE — Scott Benton MP 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🍊 (@ScottBentonMP) February 9, 2023

He tweeted: “No prison sentence is long enough for these evil monsters. Really is time that the ultimate punishment was brought back for cases such as these.”

Mr Benton also voiced his support for Conservative MP Lee Anderson when he backed the death penalty in February 2023.

The Blackpool South MP said on X: “Usual Leftie hysteria following Lee Anderson’s comments on the death penalty. It’s supported by a majority of the public, and my constituents, in certain cases.

“Another example of the media, liberal elites and Twitter being detached from the public.”

The 36-year-old from Newport, Wales, had worked as a primary school teacher before moving into politics. He had previously served as a councillor for Calderdale in Yorkshire for eight years and worked as a parliamentary assistant for Craig Whittaker, the Conservative MP for Calder Valley.

