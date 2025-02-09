Former Tory MP who joined Ukraine’s military says war is ‘battle for Europe’

A former Conservative MP who has joined the Ukrainian military’s foreign legion has said it is a privilege to join the force and help in “a battle for Europe”.

Jack Lopresti, who was MP for Filton and Bradley Stoke from 2010 to 2024, lost his seat in the July election.

He told Sky News’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips programme that he felt “very privileged” to serve with the International Legion of Ukraine in its defence intelligence division.

Speaking from Kyiv, Mr Lopresti said the role involved travel, and that he had been to Poltava and Kharkiv in recent weeks.

He denied that the move was an “emotional reaction” to losing his seat.

Mr Lopresti said: “The last time I spoke in the House of Commons, I said that the defence of the UK began in Ukraine. And I’ve been coming here for two years now, regularly helping with charities to work with defence manufacturers in my previous constituency.”



He said that the war in Ukraine was also “our battle”.

“I feel very privileged that I’m able to do what I can to help and, with respect, what people need to remember is that the Ukrainians are not only fighting for their own survival, their own freedom, their right to exist as an independent nation, this is also our battle, which is why we’ve done so much to help in training and military equipment,” Mr Lopresti told Sky News.

“We know what (Russian president Vladimir) Putin wants, which is the restoration of the Russian empire. This war started over 10 years ago with the annexation of Crimea. And if Ukraine falls, if we fail here, then we know he won’t stop.

“So, this is a battle for Europe. And if Putin succeeds, it’s a green-light for dictators everywhere. And we’ll all be in it.”

The UK Government continues to advise against travel to Ukraine, Downing Street said.

“We advise against all travel to Ukraine except some western regions of the country,” Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s official spokesman said.

“But the Government’s position in supporting Ukraine through military aid, through military equipment, is steadfast and will continue to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position.”