Former Tory MP Mark Menzies quits amid claims he misused party funds

Pippa Crerar Political editor
·3 min read
<span>Mark Menzies had served as the MP for Fylde in Lancashire since 2010.</span><span>Photograph: Chris McAndrew/AP</span>
Mark Menzies had served as the MP for Fylde in Lancashire since 2010.Photograph: Chris McAndrew/AP

The former Conservative MP Mark Menzies is quitting the party and parliament after an internal inquiry found a “pattern of behaviour” that had fallen below the standard expected of MPs.

The MP for Fylde announced that he would not stand at the next election after the allegations that he misused campaign funds were referred to Lancashire police.

The Tory party said the internal investigation had not found any misuse of party funds and that the evidence it seen had shown all donations had been properly declared to both the Electoral Commission and parliamentary authorities.

However, its inquiry into the allegations, which Menzies denies, found the MP’s behaviour had fallen below the standards required of any individual responsible for local campaign funds and may have breached the Nolan principles of public life.

Labour had accused the Tories of “sitting on their hands” for more than three months after the claims first emerged, while the Liberal Democrats called for the prime minister’s independent adviser on ministers’ interests to investigate the handling of the row.

A Conservative spokesman said it was “demonstrably false” to suggest the party had not been “seriously examining” the matter. The party has only investigated the possible misuse of Conservative party funds.

The MP resigned the Tory whip and was suspended as a government trade envoy after the Times published allegations he had used political donations to cover medical expenses and pay off “bad people” who had locked him in a flat and demanded thousands of pounds for his release.

Menzies’ former campaign manager, who allegedly received a late-night phone call from him asking for cash, has said she felt “let down” by the party after she raised concerns with the chief whip, Simon Hart, in January.

In a statement, Menzies said: “It has been an enormous privilege representing the people of Fylde since 2010, but due to the pressures on myself and my elderly mother, I have decided to resign from the Conservative party and will not stand at the forthcoming general election.

“This has been a very difficult week for me and I request that my family’s privacy is respected.”

Menzies has a majority of more than 16,000 in his seat, which the Tories have always held but which, with Labour about 20 points ahead in the national polls, could for the first time be in contention.

Rishi Sunak declined to say on Friday whether Menzies should quit as MP for Fylde, although he told reporters after a speech in London on Friday that it was “right” that he had resigned the whip.

A Conservative party spokesperson said: “The money in question that was sent to Mark Menzies MP was signed off by the two signatories of Fylde Westminster Group. This body sits outside of the remit of both the Conservative party and Fylde Conservative Association. Therefore we cannot conclude that there has been a misuse of Conservative party funds.

“However, we do believe that there has been a pattern of behaviour that falls below the standards expected of MPs and individuals looking after donations to local campaign funds which lie outside the direct jurisdiction of the Conservative party.

“We will therefore be commencing with retraining individuals across the party on how to manage these accounts which fall outside of the remit of the Conservative Party and are introducing a whistleblowing helpline.

“Furthermore, whilst outside the initial scope of this investigation, there has also been a recommendation that the actions of the MP in question have also potentially breached the Nolan principles of public life.

“This is due to the nature of the allegations made, but also the repetitive nature of these separate allegations. These will be reviewed by the Conservative party’s member governance team.

“We will of course share any information with the police if they believe it would be helpful to any investigation they decide to undertake.”

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • What the world's media makes of Trump going on trial

    Pictures of Donald Trump in a New York courtroom made headlines globally. Here's a flavour of what was said.

  • Trump was forced to listen silently as potential jurors offered their unvarnished assessments of him

    NEW YORK (AP) — He seems "selfish and self-serving,” said one woman. The way he carries himself in public "leaves something to be desired," said another. His “negative rhetoric and bias," said another man, is what is “most harmful." Over the past week, Donald Trump has been forced to sit inside a frigid New York courtroom and listen to a parade of potential jurors in his criminal hush money trial share their unvarnished assessments of him. It’s been a dramatic departure for the former president

  • Trump’s Trial Challenge: Being Stripped of Control

    NEW YORK — “Sir, can you please have a seat.” Donald Trump had stood up to leave the Manhattan criminal courtroom as Justice Juan M. Merchan was wrapping up a scheduling discussion Tuesday. But the judge had not yet adjourned the court or left the bench. Trump, the 45th president of the United States and the owner of his own company, is used to setting his own pace. Still, when Merchan admonished him to sit back down, the former president did so without saying a word. Sign up for The Morning new

  • Israel hit Iran with a half-ton supersonic 'Rampage' missile, report says

    Israeli media reported that Israel used a "Rampage" air-to-surface missile.

  • These 112 House Republicans voted against Ukraine aid

    A majority of House Republicans voted against sending more than $60 billion to Ukraine. But it passed anyway, and it now heads to the Senate.

  • New York AG Asks Judge to Reject Trump’s $175 Million Bond

    Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty ImagesThe New York Attorney General’s office has asked the judge in Donald Trump’s civil fraud case to reject the $175 million bond he obtained to stave off even steeper fines.In a 26-page filing signed by Attorney General Letitia James, lawyers for the state argued that Trump, the Trump Organization, and its top executives had failed to prove that the management of the bond met the “requirements of trustworthiness and competence,” and argued that Ju

  • Melania Trump is set to make a return to her husband's campaign with a rare political appearance

    WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former first lady Melania Trump is making a return to her husband's presidential campaign with a rare political appearance after months of being absent from Donald Trump's latest run for the White House. She plans to attend a fundraiser Saturday for the Log Cabin Republicans, an advocacy group for LGBTQ+ members of the GOP. The event at the Palm Beach, Florida, estate that she shares with the former president is scheduled to take place behind closed doors. It will be

  • Giuliani bankruptcy creditors fire off subpoenas to try to establish whether Trump owes him money

    His son, Andrew Giuliani, and his sexual assault accuser, Noelle Dunphy, were among those subpoenaed

  • GOP operative’s conviction over illegal Russian contributions to Trump campaign upheld

    A GOP political operative’s conviction over steering illegal Russian contributions to former President Trump’s 2016 campaign was upheld by a federal appeals court on Friday. The District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the appeal of Jesse Benton, a veteran political operative. Benton was convicted in late 2022. He had been charged with helping…

  • Bill Barr: Real threat to America is from ‘far left,’ not Trump

    Former Attorney General Bill Barr said the real threat in the United States is coming from the “far left” and not from former President Trump. Barr was discussing the potential difficulties a second Trump administration might have with getting people to serve, arguing the former president’s priority will be getting people “who he feels would…

  • Donald Trump Supporters, Critics Spar In Tense Focus Group Footage

    "They simply want to be heard, and they will shout to be heard," said Republican pollster Frank Luntz as he reflected on the chaotic video.

  • By passing Ukraine aid, the accidental speaker became an unlikely Churchill

    Republican Speaker Mike Johnson showed political courage that is rare in Washington and notable legislative skill for an inexperienced leader in forcing a long-delayed $60 billion aid bill for Ukraine through the House of Representatives on Saturday.

  • ‘He was rattled’: Legal expert reacts to Trump’s statement after hearing

    Criminal defense attorney Stacey Schneider says that former President Donald Trump was “rattled” following a Sandoval hearing in the New York hush money trial where he heard a recounting of his criminal history.

  • Ex-RNC Chair Skewers Jesse Watters With Wicked 'Little' Description

    Michael Steele slammed the Fox News host for "literally trying to gin up crap about the jurors" in former President Donald Trump's hush money trial.

  • Even Jury Selection Can’t Escape Trump’s Racism

    Jabin Botsford / GettyDonald Trump’s defense team reportedly believes that young Black men will help save the former president from a guilty verdict.Lawyers for the former president, who has the dubious distinction of being the first ex-commander in chief to be criminally tried, have been “hoping to spot sympathizers and will focus on younger Black men and white working-class men” as jurors, according to a recent New York Times report.The notion that young Black men might be more easily persuade

  • Calmes: Hapless House Republicans weaponized impeachment. It backfired

    The spectacular failures of House Republican attempts to humiliate Joe Biden and Alejandro Mayorkas are a win for the Constitution.

  • ‘Suicidal’: Ex-Nixon White House counsel on Trump taking stand in hush money trial

    Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean discusses former President Trump potentially testifying in his New York hush money trial.

  • Fact Check: The Truth Behind Claims Playgirl Ran a 'Sleep with Donald Trump' Contest in 1990

    An X (formerly Twitter) post stated, "That one time #Trump was in Playgirl for anyone to win a trip to his bed."

  • Man sets himself on fire outside the courthouse where Trump is standing trial

    A man lit himself on fire Friday outside of the courthouse where Donald Trump's criminal trial is taking place, witnesses and police said.

  • Giuliani’s Son, Former Aide Hit With Subpoenas in Asset Search

    (Bloomberg Law) -- Rudolph Giuliani’s creditors expanded their probe into the former New York mayor’s finances, filing more than a dozen subpoenas in his bankruptcy case on Friday.Most Read from BloombergTikTok Set to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsTesla Spends Weekend Cutting Prices of Cars and FSD SoftwareTraders Are Cashing Out of Markets En MasseUS House Passes $95 Billion in Aid to Ukraine, Israel and TaiwanThe formal requests, filed Friday in the US Bankruptcy Court for