Former Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham explains why she is voting for Harris

Former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham gave a speech at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday. "I wasn't just a Trump supporter, I was a true believer," Grisham said, "Now here I am behind a podium, advocating for a Democrat."

Video Transcript

I wasn't just a Trump supporter.

I was a true believer.

I was one of his closest advisors.

The Trump family became my family.

I spent Easter Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's all at Mar A lago.

I saw him when the cameras were off behind closed doors.

Trump mocks his supporters.

He calls them basement dwellers on a hospital visit one time when people were dying in the IC U.

He was mad that the cameras were not watching him.

He has no empathy, no morals and no fidelity to the truth.

He used to tell me it doesn't matter what you say, Stephanie say it enough and people will believe you, but it does matter what you say matter and what you don't say matters on January 6th.

I asked Melania if we could at least tweet that while peaceful protest is the right of every American.

There's no place for lawlessness or violence.

She replied with one word.

No, I became the first senior staffer to resign that day.

I couldn't be part of the insanity any longer.

When I was press secretary, I got skewered for never holding a White House briefing.

It's because unlike my boss.

I never wanted to stand at that podium in now, here I am behind a podium advocating for a Democrat.

And that's because I love my country more than my party.

Harris tells the truth.

She respects the American people and she has my vote.

Thank you.