Former Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham explains why she is voting for Harris

Yahoo News Video

Former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham gave a speech at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday. "I wasn't just a Trump supporter, I was a true believer," Grisham said, "Now here I am behind a podium, advocating for a Democrat."

Video Transcript

I wasn't just a Trump supporter.

I was a true believer.

I was one of his closest advisors.

The Trump family became my family.

I spent Easter Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's all at Mar A lago.

I saw him when the cameras were off behind closed doors.

Trump mocks his supporters.

He calls them basement dwellers on a hospital visit one time when people were dying in the IC U.

He was mad that the cameras were not watching him.

He has no empathy, no morals and no fidelity to the truth.

He used to tell me it doesn't matter what you say, Stephanie say it enough and people will believe you, but it does matter what you say matter and what you don't say matters on January 6th.

I asked Melania if we could at least tweet that while peaceful protest is the right of every American.

There's no place for lawlessness or violence.

She replied with one word.

No, I became the first senior staffer to resign that day.

I couldn't be part of the insanity any longer.

When I was press secretary, I got skewered for never holding a White House briefing.

It's because unlike my boss.

I never wanted to stand at that podium in now, here I am behind a podium advocating for a Democrat.

And that's because I love my country more than my party.

Harris tells the truth.

She respects the American people and she has my vote.

Thank you.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • 7 Best Zingers At Trump That Brought Down The House At Democratic Convention

    Joe Biden, Raphael Warnock, Hillary Clinton and more all dunked on the former president during their speeches on Monday night.

  • JD Vance Risks Unforgivable Cheese Faux Pas in Philadelphia

    JD Vance, the Republican vice presidential nominee, may have earned some side-eyed glances in Philadelphia on Monday after he asked workers at Pat’s King of Steaks why they didn’t serve Swiss cheese on their sandwiches.Vance, who was in Philadelphia campaigning, made the pilgrimage to the famous steak sandwich joint on Monday after a speech at a waste management facility. Pat’s, alongside its South Philly cross-street rival Geno’s Steaks, is one of the most famous steak sandwich shops in the Cit

  • Aides Furious Biden Was ‘Cut Out of Prime Time’ on His Big Night

    Biden loyalists saw last night’s schedule fiasco as a new blow after the indignities of recent weeks.At the first night of the Democratic National Convention—which was supposed to be dedicated to thanking him—the president was still speaking after midnight when many TV viewers, and voters, on the East Coast were tucked up in bed.DNC organizers put the lag down to “raucous applause” in the “electric atmosphere” of the convention hall.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoo

  • Donald Trump Hints at Where Barron Is Headed to College

    Barron Trump is headed back to his home state for college. Donald Trump told the New York Post on Tuesday that his 18-year-old son will continue his schooling somewhere in the Empire State, dropping his biggest hint to date about where his youngest will attend college. The elder Trump stopped short of saying exactly where Barron is enrolling, however, teasing that the family will make an announcement “soon.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered

  • Giuliani is no-show in court conference after not complying with subpoena

    Lawyers for a group of Capitol police officers said a subpoena was delivered to the former mayor’s New York City doorman in April

  • Ex-RNC Chair Spots Most 'Ironic Moment In Political History' At Democratic Convention

    Michael Steele, an outspoken Trump critic, was blown away by the irony of what happened during Hillary Clinton's speech.

  • Donald Trump's Nephew Speaks On Family History Of Dementia And Notes 'Warning Signs'

    Fred Trump III said dementia "runs in the family" and assessed his uncle's recent behavior.

  • Alex Jones Considers Leaving U.S., And Social Media Approves

    One person asked the high-strung talk show host if he needed help packing or a GoFundMe for a one-way plane ticket.

  • Putin has decided that Russia is going to be a 'safe haven' for people who want to trade liberal Western ways for Russian 'moral values'

    The Foreign Ministry will be offering three-month visas as early as next month, Russian state media said.

  • AOC Torches Trump in Rousing DNC Speech: ‘Would Sell This Country for $1’

    The New York representative brought the United Center to its feet on the opening night of the Democratic National Convention

  • Democrats Are Trolling Donald Trump's Hotel In Chicago

    It's going to be an interesting convention to say the least.

  • What was revealed in videos found on the bodies of Wagner mercenaries in Mali

    Tuareg rebels in Mali said that they killed 84 mercenaries from the Russian private military company Wagner Group between July 25 and 27 during clashes with the Malian Armed Forces, who work with these mercenaries. The Tuaregs claimed that they obtained videos from cellphones and GoPro cameras left on the Wagner men’s bodies, which they then posted on social media. Fighting broke out between Tuareg rebels and their enemies, the Malian Armed Forces (FAMA), on July 25, 2024 in Tinzawaten, a region

  • Democrats Troll Trump on His Own Building in Chicago Ahead of Party Convention

    Residents in downtown Chicago spotted something unique on the local Trump Tower Sunday night, as images were projected onto the skyscraper on the eve of the Democratic National Convention.Those images, however, highlighted a very different message than the former president has been campaigning on. “Trump-Vance: Out For Themselves” shone brightly instead, as well as “Trump-Vance: ‘Weird as Hell,’” “Harris-Walz: Fighting for You,” and “Project 2025 HQ.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Be

  • Who Is Ana Navarro? ‘The View’s’ Most Ruthless Host Takes on the DNC

    When Ana Navarro, who is best known for being an especially opinionated talking head on The View, was announced as the “celebrity” host for the DNC Tuesday night, many were quick to point out that she was by far the least famous of the roster, which included Tony Goldwyn on Monday with Mindy Kaling and Kerry Washington to follow. She may not have starred on Scandal or The Office, but given her history, Navarro also promises to deliver the most searing rebuke of Donald Trump when she kicks off to

  • ‘Normal’ Trump Can’t Stop Talking About Those ‘Weird’ Accusations

    Amid Donald Trump’s continuing efforts to beat the “weird” allegations that Democrats have been levying, the former president on Monday claimed that he and running mate JD Vance are quite the opposite: “extremely normal.”In York, Pennsylvania, Trump referenced the attack that has gained steam in large part thanks to President Kamala Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz."He said we’re weird, that JD and I are weird. I think we’re extremely normal people, exactly like you” Trump said with

  • “I Accept”: Donald Trump Falsely Claims Taylor Swift Election Endorsement

    Taylor Swift is backing Donald Trump’s latest bid for the White House, at least according to the former president. Openly obsessed with the superstar performer, Trump took to his Truth Social on Sunday to claim the endorsement of Swift. In response to getting Swift’s supposed unexpected seal of approval, Trump declared “I Accept.” Trump may …

  • US House Republicans say Biden committed impeachable offenses

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. House of Representatives Republicans issued a report on Monday alleging Democratic President Joe Biden committed impeachable offenses, but it was unclear whether they would push for a vote following a probe the White House has long dismissed as politically motivated. A 291-page report by three House committees alleged that Biden profited from an influence-peddling scheme to enrich himself and members of his family through foreign business dealings beginning in 2014, when Biden was vice president. "The committees present this information to the House of Representatives for its evaluation and consideration of appropriate next steps," the report said.

  • DNC Crowd Roars ‘Lock Him Up!’ as Hillary Clinton Slams Felon Trump

    Hillary Clinton basked in some karmic revenge against Donald Trump on Monday night as the crowd at the Democratic National Convention chanted “Lock him up!”—eight years after the now convicted felon defeated her.“Donald Trump fell asleep at his own trial,” Clinton said. “When he woke up, he’d made his own kind of history: the first person to run for president with 34 felony convictions.”The comment thrilled the crowd. “Lock him up!” they chanted, interrupting the speech. Clinton smiled and nodde

  • I Asked Teachers To Anonymously Share If They're Voting For Kamala Harris Or Donald Trump — Here's What They Revealed

    "As a Minnesotan, I saw how hard Walz worked to help students with things like free meals."

  • Ukrainian soldiers suspected they would invade Russia when they got new rifles, but still thought it was a joke when the orders came through

    "We joked that it wasn't April 1st," a Ukrainian soldier identified only by his first name, Serhiy, told The Economist.