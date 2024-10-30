Former US air force pilot denies possessing indecent images of children

Former US air force pilot Prussak has been remanded in custody before a hearing on Nov 27

A former US air force pilot has denied possessing indecent images of children, a day after being cleared of kidnapping a nine-year-old girl outside Harrods.

Robert Prussak, 57, was arrested following a Metropolitan Police investigation into images found on an electronic device.

On Tuesday, he was cleared by a jury following a six-day trial of kidnapping a girl outside the luxury department store in Knightsbridge, London, and sexually assaulting her.

On Wednesday, Prussak appeared at Westminster magistrates’ court, charged with possession of a category A moving indecent image of a child and an indecent photograph of a child.

He denied the charges after confirming his name and date of birth, and giving his address as California. He was remanded in custody before a hearing on Nov 27.

The trial at Isleworth Crown Court heard the girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had been visiting the UK with her family from France, when she became separated from her family outside Harrods on April 22 this year.

Prussak then walked with her to his flat and was accused in court of giving her bitter-tasting water allegedly containing the antihistamine Benadryl, which left her tired.

It was alleged that the pilot, of no fixed address, then took the girl to Hyde Park and sexually assaulted her.

Prussak denied all the charges and told the court his intention was to “keep her safe” and he “absolutely” regrets not calling the police sooner.

He was found not guilty of three counts of sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.

He was also cleared of one count of kidnapping, one count of committing an offence of kidnapping with an intent to commit a sexual offence, and one count of administering a substance with intent.

Prussak broke down in the dock after he was acquitted.