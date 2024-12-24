Former US President Bill Clinton discharged from hospital after flu

Former US President Bill Clinton has been discharged from the hospital after being treated for the flu, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"He and his family are deeply grateful for the exceptional care provided by the team at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and are touched by the kind messages and well wishes he received," Angel Ureña wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Clinton was admitted to Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington, DC on Monday evening for tests and observation after developing a fever.

The 78-year-old was last admitted to the hospital for six days in 2021 in California after developing an infection that reached his blood.

The 42nd US president, who served in the White House from 1993 to 2001, is also known to have suffered with heart issues in the past.

In 2004, aged 58, he had a quadruple bypass surgery after doctors found signs of extensive heart disease and, ten years later, he had a clogged artery opened after complaining of chest pains.

He has been active since leaving office, starting what later became known as the Clinton Foundation, which partnered with American Heart Association to form the Alliance for a Healthier Generation.

Not long after his second surgery, the ex-president - known for his love of fatty foods - went vegan. He told Politico in 2016, "I might not be around if I hadn't become a vegan. It's great."

Clinton was also active on the presidential campaign trail this year, as he travelled the country to boost Vice-President Kamala Harris's bid for president.

Last month, he released his latest book, Citizen: My Life After the White House.