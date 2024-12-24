Former US president Bill Clinton hospitalised with fever

Keir Starmer, Leader of the Labour Party, meets Bill Clinton, former President of the United States, during a trip to Belfast to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. Picture date: Thursday April 20, 2023

Bill Clinton was admitted to hospital in Washington on Monday after developing a fever, his office said.

The 78-year-old former US president, who has faced a series of health issues over the years, remained in “good spirits”, his deputy chief of staff Angel Urena said.

“President Clinton was admitted to Georgetown University Medical Center this afternoon for testing and observation after developing a fever,” Ms Urena said on social media platform X.

Mr Clinton was previously hospitalised for five nights in October 2021 due to a blood infection.

In 2004, at age 58, he underwent a quadruple bypass operation after doctors found signs of extensive heart disease. He had stents implanted in his coronary artery six years later.

ADVERTISEMENT

The health scare motivated him to make lifestyle changes, including adopting a vegetarian diet, and he has since spoken publicly about his efforts.

Mr Clinton’s health last made headlines in November 2022 when he tested positive for Covid-19. He said at the time that his symptoms were “mild” and he was “grateful to be vaccinated and boosted”.

Mr Clinton, who led the United States for two presidential terms from 1993-2001, is the second-youngest living US president, after 63-year-old Barack Obama.

Though his prosperous time in office was marred by scandals, he has enjoyed a second life in the two decades after his presidency, which has seen him venture into numerous diplomatic and humanitarian causes.