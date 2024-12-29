Former US President Jimmy Carter dies aged 100

BBC
·1 min read

  • Former US President Jimmy Carter has died aged 100, his foundation has announced

  • He died on Sunday afternoon at home in Plains, Georgia, his family says - his son calls him "a hero, not only to me but to everyone who believes in peace, human rights, and unselfish love"

  • US President Donald Trump says Americans owe him a "debt of gratitude", while former president Bill Clinton says he "lived to serve others"

  • Carter served as the 39th president for one term from 1977 until 1981, and was the longest-lived president in US history

  • Last year he began receiving hospice care at home after suffering health issues, including a melanoma that spread to his liver and brain

  • Obituary: The peanut farmer who rose to US president

