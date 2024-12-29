Former US President Jimmy Carter dies aged 100
Former US President Jimmy Carter has died aged 100, his foundation has announced
He died on Sunday afternoon at home in Plains, Georgia, his family says - his son calls him "a hero, not only to me but to everyone who believes in peace, human rights, and unselfish love"
US President Donald Trump says Americans owe him a "debt of gratitude", while former president Bill Clinton says he "lived to serve others"
Carter served as the 39th president for one term from 1977 until 1981, and was the longest-lived president in US history
Last year he began receiving hospice care at home after suffering health issues, including a melanoma that spread to his liver and brain