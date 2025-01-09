Former US presidents, VPs attend Jimmy Carter's funeral: See photos of Bush, Obama, more

President-elect Donald Trump, outgoing President Joe Biden and former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton attended the funeral on Thursday at the Washington National Cathedral. Biden declared Thursday a national day of mourning for Carter, the 39th President of the United States
Vice President Kamala Harris, Vice President-elect JD Vance and former Vice Presidents Mike Pence, Dan Quayle and Al Gore also attended the service.
“My father was a hero, not only to me but to everyone who believes in peace, human rights, and unselfish love,” said Chip Carter, the former president’s son. “My brothers, sister, and I shared him with the rest of the world through these common beliefs. The world is our family because of the way he brought people together, and we thank you for honoring his memory by continuing to live these shared beliefs.”
Here are photos of the former presidents and vice presidents at Carter's funeral.
Mexico’s president has signaled to Donald Trump that she can play the regional renaming game, too. Claudia Sheinbaum chided Trump on Wednesday for claiming her nation was run by drug cartels and proposing that the Gulf of Mexico—as its been named since the 17th century—be renamed the “Gulf of America.” Sheinbaum brandished a massive map of North America from 1607 that labeled the continent as “América Mexicana,” or “Mexican America,” at a news conference. She then joked that maybe Mexico should
Sen. Chuck Schumer weighed in on Donald Trump’s controversial idea to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America” as the president-elect ramps up his expansionist rhetoric ahead of the inauguration. The New York Democrat said he was fine with Trump’s desire to dub the waterway something “more patriotic,” but only if the he “first agrees to work with us on an actual plan to lower costs for Americans.” “That is what the American people want us to focus on first, not on renaming bodies of wa
A prominent Canadian politician shot back at U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s suggestion that the two countries should merge by suggesting that his nation could purchase two American border states instead. Ontario Premier Doug Ford, the leader of Canada’s most populous province since 2018, joked on Monday that Canada could instead purchase Alaska and Minnesota as a counteroffer. “I know under my watch, in Ontario, we would never be for that at all,” Ford said of Trump’s threats to acquire its
A year and a half after moving to Canada from the Philippines, Ali Quina is strongly considering moving back home. Life here is just so much harder than people made it out to be, she said.Quina came to Calgary looking for opportunities and a better quality of life. But even after moving here with work experience in marketing and completing a certificate at the University of Calgary, she's struggling to find a job in her field.So she's working part time as a server and said she's barely getting b
Kevin O’Leary’s countrymen are fed up with his supposed dealmaking to merge the U.S. and Canada. Canadians have come out en masse to clown the Montreal native—who has since ditched the great white north for sunny Miami Beach—over his efforts to combine his homeland with his adopted nation, as Donald Trump has recently proposed doing. The outrage came after Trump posted to Truth Social that “many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State,” with some determining the president-elect must have reac
Scott Jennings felt the ire of Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), who took a blowtorch to him after he appeared to suggest on CNN NewsNight that the southern California wildfires are worse because there are not enough white men working as fire fighters. Jennings was attempting to make a point against diversity, equity and inclusion programs (DEI), swiping at a 2023 report about a training program that aimed to diversify the ranks of California fire departments, which are dominated by white males. His
Fox News host Jesse Watters is all-in when it comes to Donald Trump’s stated desire to annex Canada, even telling a prominent politician from America’s northern neighbor Tuesday that it should be considered a “privilege” to be taken over because “that’s what everybody else in the world wants.” Watters’ first question to Ontario Premier Doug Ford was blunt: “What’s your problem with the United States absorbing Canada?” Ford said he gets why Trump, a “real estate tycoon,” is making these overtures
Incoming U.S. president Donald Trump has been courting controversy in Canada since his election victory, with threats to impose whopping tariffs on Canadian goods and musings about the country becoming "the 51st state."
President-elect Donald Trump told residents of Greenland that “we’re going to treat you well” as his oldest son visited the mineral-rich Danish territory that’s home to a large U.S. military base, heightening speculation that the incoming U.S. administration could seek to acquire it.
BOWMANVILLE, Ont. — Ontario Premier Doug Ford is pitching U.S. president-elect Donald Trump on a vision to supply the two nations with energy, as he positions himself as the country's protector amid a "lack of leadership" in Ottawa in the face of American tariff threats.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum responded sarcastically on Wednesday to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's proposal to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.
President-elect Trump has made ambitious promises to end Russia’s war in Ukraine and face down China, but he’s also contending with a growing threat of “gray zone” attacks from foreign adversaries, from drone surveillance to acts of sabotage in the air, sea and on land. These hybrid tactics are intentionally hard to trace, and NATO…