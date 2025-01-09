Former US presidents, VPs attend Jimmy Carter's funeral: See photos of Bush, Obama, more

During former U.S. President Jimmy Carter's state funeral in Washington, D.C., several presidents and vice presidents who held office after him came to pay their respects and offer condolences.

President-elect Donald Trump, outgoing President Joe Biden and former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton attended the funeral on Thursday at the Washington National Cathedral. Biden declared Thursday a national day of mourning for Carter, the 39th President of the United States

Vice President Kamala Harris, Vice President-elect JD Vance and former Vice Presidents Mike Pence, Dan Quayle and Al Gore also attended the service.

Carter died on Dec. 29 at age 100 while at his home in Plains, Georgia.

“My father was a hero, not only to me but to everyone who believes in peace, human rights, and unselfish love,” said Chip Carter, the former president’s son. “My brothers, sister, and I shared him with the rest of the world through these common beliefs. The world is our family because of the way he brought people together, and we thank you for honoring his memory by continuing to live these shared beliefs.”

Here are photos of the former presidents and vice presidents at Carter's funeral.

From L to R, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former Vice President Mike Pence, his wife Karen Pence, former President George W. Bush, his wife Laura Bush, President Joe Biden, First Lady Lady Jill Biden, former President Barack Obama, President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff stand as the casket bearing the remains of former President Jimmy Carter is carried into the Washington National Cathedral for his national funeral serice on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. Carter, the 39th President of the United States, died at the age of 100 on Dec. 29, 2024 at his home in Plains, Ga.

