Former US Sen. Rob Portman’s announces candidate endorsement in Ohio Republican U.S. Senate primary race
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene interrupted President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech. Watch the moment, here.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wore Trump's signature hat to the State of the Union. President Biden's reaction when he saw her had both sides laughing.
Marco Bello/ReutersDonald Trump may have rage-posted his way through President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Truth Social, but his social media site crashed for many before Biden even entered the House chamber, with technical issues lingering for at least an hour before and into his remarks.Beginning shortly before 9 p.m. EST Thursday, outages numbered in the thousands, according to Downdetector. The outages peaked an hour later and then began to slowly resume back to normal, accordi
The New York Times reporter also examined a major concern for Donald Trump's campaign.
Stuart Varney chided the ex-president’s campaign press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, for supporting Trump’s nickname for California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
The Republican Accountability PAC put the former president on blast for his comments about other Republicans.
The former president received a harsh truth from RSBN's Brian Glenn, who is dating far-right congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Republican frontrunner addressed his followers at his Palm Beach property
The failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate made a post on X, formerly Twitter, mocking Haley's birth name.
Former White House physician Ronny Jackson was quietly demoted from his rank of Rear Admiral after a scathing DOD investigation into allegations of misconduct
‘Seriously, the Katie Britt response is scary as s***. This is like a sci-fi movie. This is Handmaid’s Tale coming to life,’ one person posted on X
Doug Emhoff didn't mince his words for the former president as he weighed in on why the current GOP front-runner is "unfit for office."
NEW YORK (Reuters) -A federal judge on Thursday denied Donald Trump's request to delay enforcement of the writer E. Jean Carroll's $83.3 million verdict in her recent defamation case. The decision by U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan adds to pressure on the former U.S. president to line up an acceptable bond by Monday so he can appeal. In the Jan. 26 verdict, jurors agreed with Carroll, a former Elle magazine advice columnist, that Trump had defamed her in June 2019 by denying he had raped her in the mid-1990s in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in Manhattan.
Former federal prosecutor Jeffrey Toobin said Wednesday he is concerned former President Trump could try to seek out foreign sources to pay the massive legal fees that are putting a strain on his finances. In a discussion on CNN, Toobin said he expects Trump to have difficulty finding any banks that would loan him money,…
Photo by Alex Wong/Getty ImagesJustice Department Special Counsel Jack Smith argued in court papers on Thursday that the nation’s expansive presidential powers don’t permit Donald Trump to whisk hundreds of classified records away from the White House—and they certainly don’t justify him lying to the feds to cover it up.The special prosecutor investigating the former president over his hoarding of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago finally responded to Trump’s attempts to get his criminal case d
Fox NewsPresident Joe Biden just can’t seem to win with Sean Hannity.The Fox News host and Trump confidant, who for years has been criticizing Biden’s acuity with some derivative of the smear “Sleepy Joe,” went after the president Thursday for something quite different: sounding “like a hyper-caffeinated, angry old man” during his State of the Union address.“Frankly, so at odds with the everyday Joe it’s even frightening to me,” Hannity framed it, ensuring he can still use his well-worn line of
Former President Trump said he will do a “Play by Play” of President Biden’s upcoming State of the Union address. “I am pleased to inform you that tomorrow night we will be doing a LIVE, Play by Play, of Crooked Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address,” Trump said in a Truth Social post on…
NewsNationThey’ve traded plenty of barbs over the air, and now they’re going one-on-one. Chris Cuomo sat with his one-time rival Tucker Carlson for a conversation on his NewsNation show Cuomo, the first part of which will air on Monday, the network announced Thursday. The sit-down, which was first reported by Variety, is Carlson’s first TV appearance since he was booted from his Fox News show last year. The two will discuss Carlson’s firing from Fox News and his recent interview with Russian Pre
A Fulton County ethics watchdog slated to hear complaints against District Attorney Fani Willis (D) on Thursday will no longer do so, according to an updated meeting agenda. The Fulton County Board of Ethics was expected to hear two complaints against Willis after her romance with a special prosecutor on the election interference case involving former…
Britt is viewed as a rising star within Republican politics. The GOP response Thursday night is just the latest moment in her ascent.