Former US Vice-President Mike Pence visits Hong Kong

Jessie Pang
·1 min read
Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Summit in Las Vegas

By Jessie Pang

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is due to attend a high-profile business conference on Thursday where he is expected to discuss the U.S. elections and its implications globally, days before the swearing in of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

Pence is scheduled to speak at the UBS Wealth Insights 2025 summit held in the Asian financial centre, offering an "insider view into the U.S. elections and its far-reaching global implications," UBS said on the conference agenda's website.

He will focus on "international relations, economic policies, and geopolitical dynamics," it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

UBS told Reuters in an email reply that Pence's session was a client-exclusive event and not open to media.

Pence served as Donald Trump's vice president for four years. However, Trump and Pence have had a strained relationship since the end of Trump's first term, which ran from 2017 through 2021.

Pence refused Trump's demand that he overturn his 2020 election defeat on Jan. 6, 2021. Pence also did not endorse Trump during last year's presidential election.

Pence's name was also mentioned in the national security trial of Hong Kong pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai when he gave his testimony in November. Thursday marked the 119th day of the trial against Lai.

Lai testified that he asked Pence to "say something in support of Hong Kong" during a meeting in July 2019, but he did not ask him to take any action.

"I would not dare to ask the vice president to do anything," Lai told the court. "This is beyond me."

(Reporting by Jessie Pang; Editing by Farah Master and Lincoln Feast.)

Latest Stories

  • Ford sends U.S. a clear message with patriotic hat

    It was difficult to miss Ontario Premier Doug Ford's message to would-be American expansionists on Wednesday: He wore it right on his hat.Speaking to reporters in Ottawa ahead of a premiers' meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss Canada's response to the threat of U.S. tariffs, Ford wore a navy peaked cap emblazoned with the words "Canada is not for sale" in white block letters.The design clearly evoked the "Make America Great Again" slogan popular among supporters of president-el

  • Exclusive-Trump team asks three US senior career diplomats to resign, sources say

    Aides to President-elect Donald Trump have asked three senior career diplomats who oversee the U.S. State Department's workforce and internal coordination to step down from their roles, two U.S. officials familiar with the matter said, in a possible signal of deeper changes ahead for the diplomatic corps. The team overseeing the State Department's transition to the new administration, the Agency Review Team, has requested that Dereck Hogan, Marcia Bernicat and Alaina Teplitz leave their posts, the sources said. While political appointees typically submit their resignations when a new president takes office, most career foreign service officers continue from one administration to the next.

  • Trump Snubs Elon With Decision on White House Digs

    Elon Musk is reportedly set to receive office space in the White House complex for his incoming work as co-head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), but he won’t be wall-to-wall with President-elect Donald Trump. Citing two sources that have been briefed on the plans, The New York Times reports that Musk will set up camp at the Eisenhower Executive Office, a separate building adjacent to the White House. It’s still not clear whether Musk’s DOGE partner, Vivek Ramaswamy, will also h

  • Paul Krugman Issues Dire Warning On How ‘A Lot’ Of Trump Voters Will Be ‘Brutally Scammed’

    The economist also slammed one of the president-elect’s policies as “terrible.”

  • Fox News Sends Reporter to Find MAGA in Greenland and It Majorly Backfires

    A Fox News reporter dispatched to Greenland’s capital city found that “most” of the residents it spoke to were not so keen on Donald Trump. The network aired a live report Tuesday afternoon from Nuuk, where its London-based correspondent Alex Hogan made the revelation while standing outside in the frigid weather. Hogan tracked down one MAGA superfan—who has also made his rounds in interviews with Danish media—who showed off his Trump merch like a t-shirt and pins. That man, Jørgen Boassen, calle

  • Adam Kinzinger Spots ‘Rich Irony’ In Latest MAGA Outrage: ‘Honestly Shut Up’

    The former Republican congressman also hit Fox News' Jesse Watters with a blunt reminder.

  • Donald Trump's Inauguration Will Have A Prominent No-Show

    No explanation was given for the VIP's planned absence at Trump's second inauguration.

  • Donald Trump's Inaugural Parade Is Reportedly Getting A Trashy Twist

    A surprise star of the president-elect's 2024 campaign could make an appearance.

  • Trump Loses It Over Jack Smith Report Finding Only Election Saved Him

    Donald Trump lashed out at Jack Smith in a borderline incoherent late-night rant after the special counsel released a report finding Trump was part of an “unprecedented criminal effort” to overturn the 2020 election. Apparently confusing Smith’s criminal case with an earlier investigation by a select committee of the House of Representatives, the president-elect wrote on his social media platform Truth Social: “Deranged Jack Smith was unable to successfully prosecute the Political Opponent of hi

  • Premiers urge unity in face of U.S. tariff threats, Alberta demands energy exemption

    OTTAWA — The country's premiers emerged from a key meeting about Canada-U.S. relations in Ottawa on Wednesday with a message of unity and a pledge to stand together, with one exception: Alberta's Danielle Smith, who said she cannot support the federal government's plan if energy export tariffs could be a part of it.

  • RFK Jr. Admits He Didn’t Come Clean on Anti-Vax Fortune

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr. failed to disclose hundreds of thousands of dollars he made from his anti-vax crusade, Donald Trump’s transition team has admitted to the Daily Beast. Trump’s pick for health secretary previously said his career as the founder, chairman, and general counsel of the nonprofit Children’s Health Defense was “unpaid” and “the opposite of a profit motive.” In personal financial disclosure forms required for all presidential candidates, Kennedy initially reported that he had earne

  • Pete Hegseth Seems Really Confused About Where Southeast Asia Is

    Sen. Tammy Duckworth asked Trump's defense secretary pick to name at least one country in ASEAN. He couldn't.

  • Trump Is Walking Back His Biggest Campaign Promises Before Taking Office

    From lowering the costs of groceries to ending the war in Ukraine "in 24 hours," the president-elect is backpedaling on the things he said he would do.

  • Lying Trump Took His Own Supporters for Fools: Jack Smith

    Special Counsel Jack Smith found that Donald Trump’s team took his own MAGA faithful for easily manipulated fools when he and several co-conspirators carried out an “unprecedented criminal effort” to overturn the 2020 election. Smith detailed his conclusion in a report released Tuesday, which explains his decision to indict Trump on four counts for plotting to obstruct the certification of the presidential race he lost to Joe Biden. Smith wrote that Trump’s team “deceived” a group of MAGA hardli

  • Mexican president might avoid Trump's 'day one' tariffs

    In late November, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump sent shockwaves through global trade by threatening 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada, effectively ripping up a regional trade agreement, if the two countries didn't do more to curb migration and the flow of drugs. It was a big test for Mexico's new President Claudia Sheinbaum, the country's first female leader who had taken office just eight weeks earlier. Analysts thought the scientist-turned-politician might be too rigid and reserved to navigate the volatile U.S. leader with the relative aplomb of her predecessor Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

  • Puerto Rico asks Trump for help after Venezuela’s Maduro threatens invasion

    Puerto Rico’s new Republican governor is drawing attention to Venezuelan strongman Nicolás Maduro’s military threats against the U.S. island in the wake of President-elect Trump’s calls for U.S. territorial expansion. In a letter to Trump dated Monday, Gov. Jenniffer González-Colón said Maduro’s plea for Latin American troops to invade Puerto Rico “is an open threat to…

  • Bannon Claims Victory in MAGA Civil War as He Knocks Musk’s Relevance

    Outspoken Elon Musk hater, Steve Bannon, was happy to degrade the tech mogul’s status in President-elect Donald Trump’s inner circle Tuesday claiming that he doesn’t have as much power as presumed. While speaking to Politico’s Dasha Burns at the outlet’s “Politico Playbook: The First 100 Days” event, Trump’s former chief strategist claimed that while Musk may have had some influence over Cabinet picks, he doesn’t “have the ability to actually make decisions and inform those decisions and drive t

  • Putin Is Using A Major 'Draconian' Measure To Suppress Russian Freedoms, UK Says

    It's triggered by the Russian president's "sensitivity" towards any potential backlash to the Ukraine war.

  • Melania Trump's 'Big Question' Says A Lot About Her Marriage, Jimmy Fallon Quips

    "The Tonight Show" host also joked that Elon Musk would be delighted to get some "alone" time with Donald Trump.

  • Biden rebuts reporter question on who gets credit for Gaza ceasefire hostage deal. 'Is that a joke?'

    Biden says his administration and Trump's team were "speaking as one" on the Gaza deal. "This deal was developed and negotiated under my administration," he said, "but its terms will be implemented for the most part by the next administration."