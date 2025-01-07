Former Vegan Restaurant Closes After Activists Protest Addition of Meat to Menu

A popular vegan restaurant in Los Angeles’ Echo Park neighborhood closed after 14 years on January 5, months after protesters swarmed the establishment to protest the addition of meat, dairy, and eggs to the menu.

Mollie Engelhart, the chef and owner of Sage Regenerative Kitchen & Brewery and The Barn – a farm-to-table restaurant on Sovereignty Ranch in Texas, sent Storyful footage of a staff meeting held on May 28, as Sage was about to launch a new menu featuring meat, dairy, and eggs.

Footage from Engelhart filmed about two weeks later shows demonstrators walking into the the establishment to protest the addition of non-vegan food to the menu, prompting customers to leave the restaurant.

“Chef Mollie has blood on her hands,” the protesters can be heard chanting while holding signs.

On January 6, an employee can be seen packing up the bar, a day after Sage closed after 14 years, citing “tremendous challenges.”

“It is with a heavy heart that we close the chapter on Sage,” restaurant staff wrote in a post on Instagram. “As we reflect on the journey that began back in 2011, we remember @chefmollie and @chefeliassosa at the farmers market, gathering the freshest farm-to-table produce (long before they were a couple).” Credit: Mollie Engelhart via Storyful

