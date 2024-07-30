Former West Valley youth swim coach arrested, accused of recording minors

Buckeye police say a former youth swim coach is accused of secretly recording student-athletes in bathrooms. Police say David Laudati, 41, was arrested Monday on voyeurism charges in connection to incidents reported in 2023. According to police, in September 2023, a parent contacted officers to report that her 14-year-old daughter was changing clothes after swim practice when she noticed a cell phone in the bathroom at the Center on Main facility where Laudati had just finished coaching. Police say the phone was in a backpack's mesh pocket in the bathroom and the screen was on, showing what the camera was recording.