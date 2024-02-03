Former Whitehall mandarin led Premier League ‘Stasi’ which banned gender-critical Newcastle fan

Helen MacNamara served as director of policy and corporate responsibility for the Premier League from 2021 until last year - Geoff Pugh for The Telegraph

The Premier League “Stasi” unit which carried out an investigation that led to a gender-critical Newcastle United fan being banned was presided over by a former Whitehall mandarin fined over partygate.

A special unit set up to root out racism in the game was used to trawl through social media comments about transgender issues made by Linzi Smith, a loyal supporter of the club, despite them having nothing to do with football.

The 11-page Online Investigation and Target Profile produced by the Premier League investigation unit led to the club revoking her membership in November and banning her from games until 2026.

Now, this publication has learnt that Helen MacNamara, who was fined by the police in the partygate scandal, was until recently the Premier League executive responsible for the very policies now at the centre of Ms Smith’s legal battle.

Ms Smith is taking legal action to overturn her ban from Newcastle United, arguing that her right to exercise gender-critical views – the opinion that transgender women are not women – is protected in law, and that the Premier League’s trawl of her personal social media account constituted a breach of data protection laws.

Ms Smith has been banned from games until 2026 - Mark Pinder

As director of policy and corporate responsibility for the Premier League from 2021 until last year, Ms MacNamara was second in command to the chief executive and responsible for the top-flight league’s privacy policy, including “legal and regulatory matters” and “data protection”.

She also helped implement a new equality, diversity and inclusion standard in the Premier League, introduced in 2021, which is “mandatory and requires clubs to demonstrably embed and develop equality, diversity and inclusion across all areas”.

The former deputy cabinet secretary was fined £50 by police for attending a “raucous” lockdown party in June 2020 at which her karaoke machine was used and there was a drunken brawl, The Telegraph previously disclosed.

The latest revelation has sparked pressure from campaigners for Ms MacNamara and the Premier League to clarify whether or not the “shadowy intelligence agency” is quietly investigating other fans too.

The investigation unit, which does not have an official name, is part of the league’s legal department and based at its headquarters in Paddington, west London. It was set up in 2019 to monitor abuse, in particular racist abuse, directed at players.

Ms Smith, 34, was shocked to discover that the Premier League had compiled a dossier detailing where she lives, works and walked her dog. There was never any suggestion she had made any offensive comments at the stadium or during a match.

The 11-page document, compiled last July, was marked confidential and included data on “associated aliases” and “vulnerabilities”.

Ms Smith has accused the Premier League unit of behaving “like the Stasi” in carrying out the “covert” investigation.

She was interviewed under caution by police after the dossier was handed to officers by Newcastle United. Officers took just two hours to inform her that she had not committed any crime, but the club sanctioned her and she lost an appeal against it.

Newcastle United began prying into the personal life of Ms Smith, who lives in Newcastle and runs a tea shop with her mother, after receiving a complaint from a fan who said they supported LGBTQ+ organisations and accused her of discrimination against trans people.

The complainant included screenshots of tweets Ms Smith had posted in which she said that trans ideology is “based off a Nazi right” and suggested that some transgender people were suffering from mental illness.

The complainant said: “If I were trans, I would feel extremely unsafe… had I had to share a space with someone so openly transphobic.”

Internal emails discussing her case – which Ms Smith obtained by submitting a subject access request to the club – detailed a four-month investigation that culminated in her being banned.

Toby Young, general secretary of the Free Speech Union which is representing Ms Smith, who has complained to the Information Commissioner’s Office, said: “It doesn’t surprise me that the stadium Stasi was presided over by Helen MacNamara. The woke mind virus escaped from a policy lab in Whitehall and is now infecting every part of our society.”

The union said “we believe that hundreds – perhaps thousands – of fans of Premier League clubs have also been investigated by this shadowy intelligence agency” for potential “wrongthink”.

The Premier League and Ms MacNamara have been contacted for comment.