Former World No. 4 tennis player Nicolas Kiefer ready to take on first Boston Marathon
Nicolas Kiefer had a 15-year tennis career before he decided to prepare for the big race.
Zendaya stepped out for a photo call in Rome in her most on-theme look to date.
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour.
There's no detail too small at the Masters Tournament.
It pays to play in the Saudi-backed league.
In 2023, the UA Golf division grew 23 percent and its footwear has been especially popular.
Tiger Woods’ daughter may be following in his sporty footsteps
We continue our 'Mock Draft Monday' series with PFF's Trevor Sikkema joining Matt Harmon the pod. Sikkema provides his five favorite picks from his latest mock draft as well as his least favorite pick. The PFF draft expert also shares what goes into his methodology when crafting a mock, especially as inch even closer to night one of the draft.
Masters champion Jon Rahm's move to LIV could prove a "tipping point" in the battle for the future of the men's professional game, writes Iain Carter.
SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland — It's a story that has played out many times for Canada's men's curling team since its last world title. A trip to the final, and a loss to Niklas Edin. Edin won his seventh world title Sunday — a record for a skip — by leading Sweden to a close 6-5 win over Canada's Brad Gushue and his team from St. John's, N.L., in the final of this year's world men's curling championship. “It feels indescribable, and it feels so good after this week," said Edin, who went 11-1 in the
The Texas Longhorn played with his sister, Molly, who donned Texas A&M shoes and golf bag.
How insane was the line Spieth took during Saturday's third round in San Antonio?
CBS has set dates for the season finales of its comedies, drama and reality shows, including the series-wrapping episodes of Chuck Lorre’s Young Sheldon, Bob ♥ Abishola and the veteran cop drama S.W.A.T. The longtime sitcom juggernaut Young Sheldon will end with back-to-back episodes starting at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 16, followed the closer of …
The Turkish Super Cup ended in chaos on Sunday after only 101 seconds when Fenerbahçe players walked off after conceding an early goal against rival Galatasaray, which was declared the 1-0 winner. Fenerbahçe had already decided to field its under-19 team for the match to protest alleged unfavorable treatment by Turkish soccer authorities. Argentine forward Mauro Icardi scored in the first minute at Sanliurfa GAP stadium after being set up by Barış Alper Yılmaz.
DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah was happy with his first minor league rehab start despite an ugly line because his right shoulder felt healthy. Manoah walked his first four batters and wound up allowing seven runs over 1 2/3 innings for Single A Dunedin against Lakeland in a Florida State League game on Sunday. The 26-year old felt right shoulder discomfort following a spring training start on Feb. 27 and threw simulated games on March 27 and April 2. “I don’t car
On Monday, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics announced a policy banning transgender women from college sports.
Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice has Drake Maye at No. 1, Caleb Williams at No. 2, and a whole lot of intrigue after in a deep class at wide receiver, offensive line and cornerback.
The Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns main event saw The Rock, John Cena and The Undertaker involved.
When April began, the Washington Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers looked on track to make the playoffs and the Colorado Avalanche had a good shot at winning the Central Division. Not so much anymore, with the losses cascading down like spring showers. The Capitals have lost their past six games, the Flyers their past seven and the Avalanche have dropped three of their past four. Playoff races around the NHL have since flipped, with Pittsburgh, Detroit and the New York Islanders picking up the pi
Caitlin Clark's college career concluded with Sunday's national championship game. What's next for the NCAA's all-time leading scorer?
Only in college sports could SMU firing its men’s basketball coach trigger a chain reaction leading to the most seismic coaching move of the decade.