Former youth centre could be torn down for new café

A proposal has been made to demolish a vacant youth centre in Derbyshire and build a new café and play park.

The plans aim to redevelop the site of the former Eckington Youth Centre, which closed in February 2022.

Eckington Parish Council is behind the scheme, which would also see the site's car park increased to 60 spaces.

The application was submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council.

Based on land off Stead Street, the site is described in the plans as an open-grassed area with a small car park for Eckington Junior School.

The application's design and access statement said it appeared "no interest" had been shown in reinstating the youth centre.

It read: "The building itself is not an attractive structure, and its loss will not detract from the appearance of the area.

"The new facilities proposed include play equipment to suit a wide range of ages from toddlers up to teenagers and other facilities such as a small bike track.

"The range of equipment to be provided will enhance the recreational use of the area."

A hedge on the western boundary will also screen neighbouring residents from disturbance, the statement added.

The planned café building would come with disabled toilets, baby-changing facilities and cycle storage space.

Increasing the number of parking spaces aims to help "address the current problems of parking on Stead Street and School Street associated with staff and parent parking at the school", while providing "adequate parking" for users of the site, the application said.

