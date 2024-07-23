Fort Collins Trolley celebrating 40 years
Fort Collins Trolley celebrating 40 years
Fort Collins Trolley celebrating 40 years
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear mocked the former president and his running mate with just one line.
Dr. Jill Biden, an unbothered queen.
Trump followers were in a tizzy after the former vice president thanked Biden for "putting the interests of our Nation ahead of his own" by ending his campaign.
The couple have been married since 2012, and are parents to four children.
“This is the way that Trump loses,” the conservative attorney said.
Here's what she said would happen if someone younger entered the race.
Robert De Niro, an outspoken critic of Donald Trump, reacted Sunday afternoon as news spread on Joe Biden’s decision not to seek a second term. De Niro offered his “respect, admiration, and affection” to Biden for his decision. “In an act of shrewd politics and selfless patriotism, Joe Biden is stepping aside to clear the …
Donald Trump called Vice President Kamala Harris “dumb as a rock” in a post on Truth Social this afternoon, part of the former president’s pivot from campaigning against President Joe Biden to attacking the favorite candidate to take his place.“Wow, just watching the Fake News, and they’re doing their very best to turn the Worst President in the History of our Country into a “Brilliant and Heroic Leader” (He was heroic because he quit!), and to turn “Dumb as a Rock” Kamala Harris from a totally
The pro athlete is rehabbing his leg in good company
While other candidates trail Donald Trump in polls, the former first lady leads by double digits. Can they get her to run?
The former Trump aide’s criticism of Kamala Harris on Fox News earned a mocking response from her ex-husband.
President Biden is out of the 2024 race and backing Vice President Harris to take over his mantle in November, raising questions about what the polling can help us glean about her chances against former President Trump. Though Harris still has to win over enough delegates before the party’s national convention next month in order…
An Ottawa couple is calling out the Children's Aid Society (CAS) because they believe the agency unfairly rejected their application to become foster parents due to its concerns over their struggles with infertility. Alana and Alec Jenkin had hoped to welcome a foster child into their home with the help of CAS Ottawa (CASO) in September 2021.The couple said before embarking on what turned into a nearly year-long application process, they were honest with their case worker about their difficultie
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Charlie Woods, the 15-year-old son of Tiger Woods, covered his face with his cap after shaking hands with his playing partners on the 18th green at the Oakland Hills North Course.
It beats a bell concert.
The former Disney star and Versace muse celebrated her 32nd birthday in the It-hue of 2024 - see more
Many of the marquee names in Democratic politics began quickly lining up behind Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday, but one towering presence in the party held back: Barack Obama. The former president has not yet endorsed Harris; in fact, he did not mention her once in an affectionate — if tautly written — tribute to President Joe Biden that was posted on Medium shortly after Biden decided to bow out Sunday. “Joe Biden has been one of America’s most consequential presidents, as well as a dea
The prosecutor's office says the woman sought refuge in a kebab shop in the Pigalle district.
Katy Perry is "owning [her] sexuality" and admits she just wants to "celebrate" her breasts because they allowed her to feed her daughter.
Prince George posed for a new black-and-white photo taken by his mother Kate Middleton for his 11th birthday - but many royal fans missed this hidden detail