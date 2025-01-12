Fort Dodge assistant principal killed in car crash
Fort Dodge assistant principal killed in car crash
Fort Dodge assistant principal killed in car crash
Ben Affleck has been joined by his daughter Violet as the actor continues to keep a close eye on his Brentwood home as the LA fires continue to blaze.
A Quebec water bomber fighting the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles has been grounded after it collided with a drone flying in restricted airspace, officials said. The collision left the CL-415 plane with a "sizable hole in its wing," said Christopher Thomas, a spokesperson with the California state firefighting agency, Cal Fire."Fortunately, they landed the plane without incident," Thomas said in an interview Friday.The incident downed all aircraft fighting the fire for nearly half an hour on Thur
Flight recorders from the passenger jet that crashed in South Korea last month, killing more than 170 people, stopped working minutes before the plane belly-landed and exploded on the runway, investigators said Saturday.
Caroline Darian, the daughter of Gisèle Pelicot who was a victim of mass rape by her husband and 49 other men in a trial that shocked the world, has told how she’s certain her father drugged her and strongly suspects she was raped too.
Before-and-after photos are beginning to reveal the impact of the LA fires.
Garner opened up about how her community has been impacted by the Palisades fire, and spoke about losing a friend from her church
A Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge will allow property owners in Dartmouth, N.S., to move a family of six out of a duplex so they can move in their daughter, overturning an earlier ruling against the landlords.Following an appeal hearing, Justice John Keith found Carlo and Loretta Simmons properly followed the province's Residential Tenancies Act in their plan to take back the unit.They had been prevented from ending the tenancy of a family that has rented the unit for about 13 years.A small clai
Brianna Jarrells is accused of murdering her sister, a mother of three
A teenager on trial for murder told a fellow inmate he would "do it again" after being accused of killing girls, a court has heard. Hassan Sentamu, 18, allegedly murdered 15-year-old Elianne Andam, who was fatally stabbed in the neck during a row over a teddy bear outside a shopping centre in south London in September 2023. A month after Elianne's knife death, Sentamu got into a row with a fellow inmate in youth custody, jurors were told.
A 25-year-old man is facing murder charges after deputies alleged he beat a 55-year-old man to death using a fire extinguisher after hotel staff asked him to leave for destroying property
With the Eaton fire bearing down on a Altadena home, a brother and sister had to decide what to do. One left the scene. The other stayed behind. What happened next was a family tragedy.
A Vancouver developer will pay almost $8 million less in rent to the city's school board, after the B.C. Supreme Court issued a ruling on the school-owned Kingsgate Mall property. Beedie Development Group is set to pay $1.65 million per year for the lease of the mall property until 2027, despite a 2022 tenancy arbitration panel ruling that said the rent should be $9.6 million per year.Beedie appealed that ruling in the B.C. Supreme Court, arguing that the arbitration panel had misinterpreted an
The victims were found "stabbed to death" by police at a residence in Louisiana on Jan. 9
Joshua Miller was 20 years old when he went missing on a cold February night in 2013. Now, nearly 12 years later, police have found his remains in a new housing development near the same area where he was last seen. The CBC’s Mark Quinn reports.
A businessman was shot dead in India 100 years ago. Then, a sensational tale unfolded.
An amputee and his son with cerebral palsy were among the 11 deaths in the fires raging around Los Angeles. The father was found at his son’s bedside.
The complaint, filed against Sumaria Systems LLC and others in Los Angeles County, claims Stephanie Cosme was "hazed" by her supervisor prior to her 2023 death
Eliza and Henrietta Huszti, 32, were last seen in Aberdeen, Scotland in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday, Jan. 7
A man still holding a garden hose. A grandmother in her family home. Officials have not identified the dead by name, but details began to trickle out.
The burger chain has provided complimentary meals for fire crews throughout the devastating blazes this week