Fort Eisenhower in Georgia gives 'all clear' after shooting on base kills 1, forced lockdown

Fort Eisenhower in Augusta was given the 'all clear' after a lockdown early Saturday morning in which one was killed in an on-post housing, the fort announced via X, formerly Twitter.

The shooter was apprehended,and it is believed to be an isolated incident, Fort Eisenhower said.

Fort Eisnehower was locked down this morning due to an active shooter. A person was shot and killed this morning in on-post housing. The shooter has apprehended and the incident appears to be isolated. The post gave the ‘All Clear’ and re-opened the gates at approximately 9:45 am pic.twitter.com/FwRBzPlGTd — Fort Eisenhower (@FortEisenhower) December 14, 2024

The identity of the victim will not be released until next-of-kin is reached.

Shortly after 9 a.m., the Army base, formerly known as Fort Gordon, issued a lockdown and echoed that message through its social media channels.

LOCK DOWN! LOCK DOWN! EXECUTE LOCK DOWN PROCEDURES ON THE INSTALLATION IMMEDIATELY! IF YOU ARE IN DANGER TAKE... Posted by Fort Eisenhower on Saturday, December 14, 2024

Fort Eisenhower receives all-clear

It then gave the all-clear around 10:30 a.m.

"Fort Eisenhower is actively supporting the victim’s family and assistance will be available to anyone impacted by this tragedy," the base's Facebook site said. "The safety of our residents and personnel remains our primary concern."

Fort Eisenhower will post updates through its Facebook page, it said.

