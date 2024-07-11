Fort Lauderdale shooting shuts down a major street, police say

Police are investigating a shooting in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened at about 1 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Broward Boulevard, the department said.

Officers have blocked off the street and are asking drivers to find alternative routes in the area.

“At this time, this appears to be an isolated incident and not an active shooter,” the department said on X, formerly Twitter.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.