Fort Pierce police searching for man who escaped from HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital

Fort Pierce police on Tuesday are searching for a patient who escaped from HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, where he was being held for a mandatory mental health evaluation. The Fort Pierce Police Department confirmed to WPTV that a man with a history of violence left the hospital Tuesday and is being tracked by law enforcement. In an alert sent by Indian River State College — which is close to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, located at 1700 South 23rd Street — the school said just before 11:30 a.m. that the man was heading eastbound toward U.S. 1.