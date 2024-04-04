Fort Pierce science classroom gets major makeover thanks to FPL

The Canadian Press

Premier Doug Ford says he wants all spots in Ontario medical schools to be reserved for students from the province. Ford said Wednesday about 18 per cent of students are from foreign countries. "In my opinion, and we will continue working with the ministry, get rid of the 18 per cent," he said at an announcement for a new medical school at York University. "I'm not being mean, but I'm taking care of our students, our kids first." Ford then lamented the fact that some kids and parents have said s